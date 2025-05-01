Shedeur Sanders Reveals Super Bowl Dreams For Cleveland Browns At Surprise School Visit
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders reveals his Super Bowl dreams for the NFL team that drafted him in the 2025 NFL Draft. On Sanders' second day in Cleveland, he made a surprise visit to a local high school to deliver an inspiring message.
“I’m trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl!” Saunders told the students at John Marshall High School in Cleveland. “But off the field, I want to bring more hope and positivity to the city, and connecting with young people is one of the best ways to do that.”
The Cleveland Browns have never won a Super Bowl. Cleveland reached the AFC Championship game in the 1986, 1987, and 1989 seasons but fell short of reaching the Super Bowl. The Browns are looking to turn it around after finishing last in the AFC North last season with a 3-14 record.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders is off to a great start in the NFL, by getting involved in his community right away. Sanders met with the students in the cafeteria to answer questions for more than 15 minutes, emphasizing how the importance of their actions in high school will shape their future. He also had a closed training session at the schools' football field.
"I just got to Cleveland. I just got here yesterday," Sanders said. "I just wanted to come out and see y'all. We're working out every day. We got a purpose. We got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve.. I have a lot of people watching me, and I know I’m a positive influence for the youth. That motivates me every day.”
His advice to the students?
"You got two ways you could go about it, " Sanders said. "You could do what you want to do, not listen and see how it pan out. Or you could listen to somebody that got your best interest that wants the best for you and then go down that route. So everybody has free rule in this room. And you know, everything may be fun and games now, but whenever real life hit, I don't think
It's going to be that funny if you don't set yourself up the right way."
The Browns will conduct their rookie minicamp May 9-11 at their headquarters in Berea. That will be the first look at Sanders in a Browns uniform, along with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who Cleveland drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In light of adding two quarterbacks in the draft in Sanders and Gabriel, the Browns are declining a $22.117 million fifth-year option salary for quarterback Kenny Pickett in 2026, according to Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot.
Pickett is owed a fully guaranteed $2.62M in 2025, and is now scheduled for free agency in 2026. Pickett was a Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick in 2022 and the option went with him when he was traded to the Eagles and then the Browns.
A crowded starting quarterback competition in Cleveland has begun as the Browns have four quarterbacks expected to vie for the position. With Deshaun Watson sidelined by injury, 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders. Watson could miss all of next season with the Achilles injury.
With no clear front runner as of now, Cleveland's offseason activities and mini camps will be very interesting in regards to the pecking order and how reps are shared. The Browns will hope to have clarity before NFL training camp begins this summer.