Colorado Assistant Warren Sapp Calls Out Cleveland Browns For Shedeur Sanders Wristband Incident

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' fourth NFL start with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday was a mess between the hashes and on the sidelines.

In a three-interception performance against the Chicago Bears, Sanders was seemingly hindered by an issue with his play-calling wristband early in the game. Some speculated that he was given the wrong wristband, but the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback clarified that the card with Cleveland's offensive plays somehow fell out.

"Oh no, the card just fell out," Sanders said after the 31-3 loss at Soldier Field, per the Browns. "It just fell out on the sideline. That was it."

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski shared a less-certain answer to the issue during his own postgame press conference.

"There was a miscommunication early," Stefanski said of the incident. "The wristband got something on it or whatever it was... We got that fixed pretty quickly."

Regardless of who or what was at fault, the incident hindered the Browns' offense, which produced only 192 yards on Sunday. Sanders looked out of sync with his wide receivers and Cleveland's rushing attack again struggled.

As with anything related to Sanders, the incident grabbed the attention of many, including Colorado pass rush coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. The longtime friend of Sanders' father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, shared his thoughts on the wristband incident while appearing on "The Uncle Luke Show."

"I was reading that Stefanski had given Shedeur the wrong wristband in the game. Come on, man," Sapp said. "I've never in my life heard, 'I'm the play-caller, you're the quarterback,' I hand you the (wrong wristband) on the road in the cathedral of football, Soldier Field. Some people are rolling in their graves right now, I'm telling you,"

Sanders closed the worst start of his young career with 177 passing yards and three interceptions, leading to the Browns' 11th loss of the season. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. finished with seven receptions for 48 yards and wide receiver Isaiah Bond had two for 89.

Shedeur Sanders Faces Mini Setback

As he proved throughout his two seasons at Colorado, Sanders is more than capable of bouncing back from his latest setback. The fifth-round NFL Draft pick led the Buffs to 13 wins across those two seasons despite playing behind an inconsistent offensive line — particularly in 2023.

"I'm the same person, regardless. I've still got the same belief in myself," Sanders said after his fifth NFL game, per the Browns. "I'm in the learning and understanding phase of this game and how things are... It's definitely like it is any week, you have to get out there, learn from it, play better and that's it."

With Sanders expected to remain at quarterback, Cleveland will next host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.