Deion Sanders Has Long Road to Justify His Salary Among College Football’s Elite

The Colorado Buffaloes had sky-high expectations when coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2021, but three seasons later, the return on investment has not matched the hype, especially in a category where he still ranks among the sport’s highest-paid coaches.

Sanders is set to enter next season tied for No. 9 in coaching salary at $10.8 million. That puts him alongside Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns, who has led his program to five bowl games and two College Football Playoff appearances.

Meanwhile, Sanders has yet to win the Big 12 Conference or even post back-to-back winning seasons. Among the sport's top 10 highest-paid coaches, Sanders is the only one without a CFP appearance.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Google him.



Curt Cignetti is the highest-paid college football coach in 2026. pic.twitter.com/gtk81CqhZd — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 20, 2026

He is 16-21 through three seasons in Boulder and has yet to prove he can win without his son, Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. In his first season without them, Sanders went 3-9 overall and just 1-8 in Big 12 Conference play.

The expectations were massive when he arrived, and with that kind of salary, the results have to start showing up on Saturdays.

Until the Buffaloes deliver consistent winning seasons, his pay will stay part of every conversation around the program. Big money demands real progress, and the clock is already ticking to prove the right moves are finally coming at the right time.

MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power

MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12

MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Does Deion Sanders’ Big Salary Make the Spotlight on Him Fair?

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In many ways, it’s not entirely fair for fans, media, or anyone else to scrutinize Sanders for his lack of success in Boulder.

Turning around this program is no easy task. Even with the Sanders name recognition, national spotlight, and emphasis on player development, the college football landscape has changed dramatically.

NIL has reshaped the sport, and the Big 12 is a very talented conference. Sanders has a clear, focused vision, but it’s difficult to retain and develop talent when the roster has to be overhauled every offseason.

To truly compete at a high level today, programs must prioritize retaining players and building a strong foundation. They also need the financial resources and coaching infrastructure that consistently attract top recruits to Boulder.

That kind of stability and consistency has been largely missing during Sanders’ tenure.

Even with a $10.8 million salary, Sanders can’t simply buy success or overcome the gaps in resources and stability that other top programs take for granted. His high pay naturally raises expectations.

But it still doesn’t erase the challenges Colorado faces in building a foundation capable of matching the elite competition in the Big 12.

The Clock Is Ticking on Deion Sanders to Deliver in Boulder

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s offseason looked impressive on paper, but it came at a steep cost for Sanders. Losing offensive lineman Jordan Seaton was a major blow, and the departures of safety Tawfiq Byard and wide receiver Omarion Miller only added to the challenge.

For a coach as respected and highly paid as Sanders, he has developed a reputation for struggling to retain talent.

All three were considered important parts of Sanders’ long-term plan for the program, so their departures are even more difficult to digest. Although the Buffaloes have brought in replacements, it is hard to ignore that they have lost more than 40 players in one offseason.

This type of turnover puts tremendous pressure on Sanders to make his transfer portal-heavy strategy pay off right away. Even with some promising new pieces in place, the number of departures makes the program's stakes even higher.

Next year, every game will be magnified for Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Sanders will not have the luxury of making mistakes as he tries to make his vision a reality. The task at hand is not simply to rebuild the roster, but to prove that Colorado has what it takes to compete on a regular basis in a conference that will not wait for them to get on their level.