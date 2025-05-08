Colorado Buffaloes 5-Star Recruiting Target Cederian Morgan Makes Commitment Move
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to build their recruiting class of 2026. One target for Colorado coach Deion Sanders is five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan. Morgan has set his commitment date and narrowed down his final six schools.
Morgan is one of the top recruits from the class of 2026. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Morgan is the No. 19 recruit in the Nation, the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 2 player from Alabama. The high-profile player will announce his commitment on July 2.
Among Morgan’s top six schools are the Colorado Buffaloes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators, and Georgia Bulldogs. The Buffaloes have received just one commitment from the 2026 recruiting class, looking to make a push for the top players over the summer.
The next step for Morgan will be to take his official visits before making his decision. He will begin with the Colorado Buffaloes on the weekend of May 10. Following his trip to Boulder, Morgan will head to Georgia on May 16, Clemson on May 30, Florida on June 6, Auburn on June 13, and finish with Alabama on June 20.
Ahead of his visit with the Buffaloes, Morgan talked about his excitement to meet Sanders and why he is interested in Colorado.
“I’m excited to meet Coach Prime and the staff and also get to Colorado and meet the players and see the campus,” Morgan told On3. “They are a potential fit for me because I think I’ll bring the rare combination of size and speed to the receiver room.”
Auburn and Alabama being the in-state schools are making a strong push for Morgan, but the five-star receiver is not letting location impact his decision.
“I don’t care if I stay in state or go out of state. I am going to take my time, sort things out, and see where I need to be,” Morgan told On3 in the fall. "Communication is really big for me. Playing for coaches that can help me get to the next level is big too.”
The Buffaloes had three wide receivers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Jimmy Horn Jr. Each school on Morgan’s list has had a strong pipeline into the NFL, but the Colorado Buffaloes could stand out with the coaching staff of former NFL players.
In addition to Sanders, Colorado assistant coach and running backs coach Marshall Faulk is a Hall of Fame player. Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips also had a short stint in the NFL before coaching as well. Even on the defensive side of the ball, defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp is a Hall of Fame player as well. Having a coaching staff of notable former NFL players is an enticing aspect of Colorado.
When recruiting, Sanders looks for players who will work hard and play right away. He does not look to bring in a high quantity but wants the best players. The early playing opportunity is another reason Morgan could choose the Buffaloes.
The Buffaloes have some tough competition when it comes to Morgan’s recruitment. The communication between Morgan and the team will be a crucial aspect, as Morgan wants to ensure the programs recruiting him genuinely want him on the team.