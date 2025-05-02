Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Reflects on 'Full Circle' NFL Draft Night
The 2025 NFL Draft began over a week ago, but there is still excitement surrounding the incoming rookies. Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hunter sat down with Jacksonville Jaguars team reporter Kiani Stevens to reflect on draft night, and he highlighted his happiness to be able to return to Florida for the start of his NFL career.
“It was a blessing. You know, it was all full circle. I came back home to be able to play my first, you know, college game was in Florida and now my first NFL game is going to be, you know, for a team from Florida if it’s not home,” Hunter said.
“A blessing, you know, to be able to do it for my family and have my little brother there to see his big brother, you know, walk across the stage and do everything that he’s deemed of," Hunter continued. "He knows he can do it next."
Ahead of the draft, Hunter was a projected top-three pick, and there was a lot of excitement surrounding which team would draft him. The Jaguars traded up from pick No. 5 to draft Hunter, knowing the star player would not fall any later. Stevens asked if Hunter thought he might end up in Jacksonville.
“I really didn’t know. I didn’t really have an idea,” Hunter said.
On the night of the NFL Draft after his selection, Hunter said he had not spoken often with the Jaguars after the NFL Scouting Combine.
A main discussion point surrounding Hunter is which position he will play in the NFL. Hunter confirmed he spoke to both coordinators on draft night, but the expectation is that he will be primarily a wide receiver.
Hunter reflected on Colorado coach Deion Sanders and how he was a coach who allowed him to play both offense and defense. Hunter was a five-star high school recruit and chose to play at Jackson State. He followed Sanders to Colorado and spent two years there before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
“It’s a blessing to be able to play for him. It got me this far and I was also able to, you know, win a Heisman Trophy and win a lot more awards you know on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball,” Hunter said. “He let me go out there and just do my thing. So, he let me be able to be myself and that got me in a good place.”
Hunter is coming off a Heisman-winning season where he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter had 35 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record. A bright spot on the offense was rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who continuously improved throughout the year. With the addition of Hunter, former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will have two solid receivers to throw to, which should open up the offense.