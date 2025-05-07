Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Returns To Colorado For Graduation Ceremony
It has been a big couple of weeks for the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. Hunter was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and next, he will walk for his graduation ceremony.
NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe revealed Hunter is returning to Boulder, Colorado to walk for graduation. The graduation ceremony is on Thursday, and Hunter will return to Jacksonville on Friday. The rookie class is set to practice with the coaches on May 9 through May 11. It will be a busy couple of days for Hunter, but an exciting time to celebrate his accomplishments.
While Hunter showed off his skills on the football field, winning the Heisman Trophy following the 2024 season, he performed well academically too. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter was asked what his final GPA is.
“I think it’s a 3.7 or a 3.9. Something like that,” Hunter said.
Hunter spent two seasons with Colorado and both years he was named Academic All-American of the Year and First-Team Academic All-America honors. Now he gets to celebrate his academic achievements before the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp.
The rookie minicamp for the Jaguars will be open, as tickets for the public went on sale on Tuesday. Fans will get to watch Hunter practice for the first time as an NFL player.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL
MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle
The Jaguars traded up in the NFL Draft to select Hunter, trading with the Cleveland Browns. Hunter was projected to be a top-three pick, but the debate on which position he would play was the main talking point. The Jaguars plan to have Hunter practice as a wide receiver first but will work him into practicing with the defense as well.
“The decision to select him was actually a statement, a statement for how we plan to move, who we are, and we want him to be nothing more than him because, when he is, he elevates the space around him,” Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the draft. “From the football field to the city to the game of football itself, Travis Hunter is who we’ve been hunting up.”
In 2024, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter had 35 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four interceptions. Hunter revealed on the night of the draft that he spoke to both coordinators on the phone after being selected.
Hunter is expected to have a big role with the Jaguars offense in 2025. Jacksonville will have returning wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. entering his second season with the team. The Jaguars released wide receiver Gabe Davis on May 7, which infers Hunter will be a big part of the offense as a rookie.
The Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence came with high expectations, but the Jaguars have not been able to get the offense to reach its potential. Between a new coaching staff, and now Hunter on the team, the Jaguars are looking to take a big step this season.