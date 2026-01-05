Texas A&M Wins Big With Safety Transfer From Deion Sanders' Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is officially underway, and roster turnover has quickly become a major storyline. While the program has added new recruits, those moves have been matched by several key transfer portal departures from last season’s roster.

One of the latest exits is former safety Tawfiq Byard, who has officially committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. The move comes as little surprise, as many former Buffaloes have explored opportunities with more established and competitive programs this offseason.

Under Deion Sanders, Colorado has now lost nearly 30 players to the portal from last year’s roster, putting even more pressure on the staff to rebuild through recruiting and the transfer portal.

Byard’s departure, in particular, stings. He was one of the more reliable pieces in the secondary, and replacing that level of consistency won’t be easy.

For the Aggies, the move follows a familiar trend under coach Mike Elko, who has leaned on the transfer portal for quick defensive upgrades. Byard’s 522 career snaps without allowing a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus, point to the steady presence he brings to the secondary.

For Sanders, losing a proven defender like Byard reinforces how thin the margin is during a full-scale roster rebuild. For Elko and the Aggies, it’s another opportunity to plug in a battle-tested defender who could make an immediate impact in the SEC.

What Tawfiq Byard Brings to Texas A&M’s Secondary Next Season

After a rough season for the Buffaloes, Tawfiq Byard stood out as one of the few bright spots on defense. Even as the rest of the unit struggled, he remained productive and made an impact in every game.

Byard finished the season with 79 tackles, 58 of them solo, along with two forced fumbles and one interception. He also added four pass deflections, playing primarily in zone coverage while the coaching staff deployed him all over the field.

It was always clear that if Byard were to leave Colorado, it would be for a program like Texas A&M in the SEC, where he could gain exposure and compete for a national championship. What Elko and his staff can offer him simply wasn’t available in Colorado.

Byard’s versatility and proven playmaking make him an immediate asset for the Aggies’ secondary. In one of the toughest conferences in college football, he gives Texas A&M a reliable, game-changing presence they can build around for years.

Why Losing Tawfiq Byard Is Colorado’s Most Damaging Portal Exit

Losing Byard to the transfer portal was a big blow for Sanders and his staff, as he was arguably the team’s best returning player heading into next season. Few on the roster matched his impact, and his presence gave Colorado a rare sense of stability on defense.

That stability was badly needed after a difficult season for the Buffaloes’ defense under coordinator Robert Livingston. Colorado struggled to maintain consistency, and losing Byard and other starters in the same offseason compounds the challenge of rebuilding the secondary.

After a 3–9 season that followed a surprising 9–4 campaign, roster turnover was expected. Still, Byard’s departure stands out. Given the season he just put together, it was no surprise he drew heavy interest across the portal.

Even so, the loss stings. With two years of eligibility remaining, Byard was the type of cornerstone defender a program can build around during a reset.

His exit leaves a void that won’t be easy to replace, and it adds another layer of difficulty as Colorado looks to revamp its defense while staying competitive in a demanding Big 12 Conference.