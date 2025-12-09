The Disappointing Part Of Colorado’s Sincere Brown Declaring For NFL Draft

And he’s off.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown declared for the NFL draft on Monday after one year with the program. The former Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) star didn’t pan out with the Buffs despite blistering potential.

His absence may leave Colorado fans wondering what could have been. However, Colorado could soon be a destination for wide receiver recruits thanks to new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion as well as Buffaloes quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Sincere Brown Enters NFL Draft After Disappointing Season

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver Sincere Brown (9 )in second quarter at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After a breakout year with the Campbell Fighting Camel, racing to 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns on 61 catches, Brown landed in Boulder with high expectations. His blend of pro-ready size and high-octane speed looked to be an X-factor for Colorado’s downfield attack.

But he only showed a few bursts. Brown finished 2025 with 22 catches, 376 yards and two touchdowns, a far cry from his Campbell production.

After a silent season opener, he broke through with four catches for 120 yards and a score against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. After that, Brown never reached four catches or eclipsed 68 yards.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) looks back after a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A veteran in a receiving room of youngsters, Brown struggled to get open against high-caliber competition. His quickness down the sidelines allowed for a pair of scores against Group of Five opponents (Delaware and Wyoming), but Brown was mostly muted in Big 12 play.

Still, his gravity as a big play threat opened up underneath routes for Colorado’s star wide receivers, Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams. He never recaptured the magic of his junior year, but Brown was valuable in spurts with the Buffaloes.

MORE: Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Delivers Important Message To Fans

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Recruiting Win With 4-Star Brothers

MORE: Why a Transfer Portal Reunion with Dylan Edwards Would Boost Colorado’s Offense

Brennan Marion Bodes Better For Wide Receivers

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown’s lack of involvement wasn’t all on him, either. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s conservative scheme focused on quick routes and simple concepts, an unideal system for many speedsters.

Freshman Quentin Gibson, another receiver primarily brought to Colorado for his quickness, didn’t make a significant impact. Brown’s 6-5 stature also limited his route-running ability in short yardage situations.

But with Marion in town, the deep ball’s future is bright. Receivers with Brown’s archetype could benefit from an increased focus on the run to set up shots, a strategy that paid dividends as Marion coached the Sacramento State Hornets last season.

Refugio's Ernest Campbell competes in the Class 2A 200-meter run at the UIL State Track and Field meet, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Namely, wide receiver Ernest Campbell fits the build. The former Texas A&M track star led Sacramento State in receiving as a redshirt freshman, logging 755 yards on 37 catches last season. He ranked 11th in FCS with 20.4 yards per catch and added eight touchdowns.

And while not in the transfer portal yet, Marion could attract Campbell to Boulder. He’s much slighter than Brown at 5-9 and 145 pounds, but that’s nothing a few months with Buffs strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey can’t fix.

With the potential addition of Campbell alongside recently committed 4-star Xavier McDonald, Colorado’s incoming wide receivers are already taking shape. Marion’s ingenuity sets a litany of names up for success, as deep-ball magnets aren’t the only ones to have succeeded in the “Go-Go” offense.