Potential Transfers Brennan Marion Can Target With Colorado Buffaloes

A potential new identity has arrived for the Colorado Buffaloes, and coach Deion Sanders barely lifted a finger.

"Coach Prime" made a splash to start the offseason following his worst season in Boulder, hiring former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion. His famed "Go-Go" offense has Boulder buzzing around its many possibilities.

And if installed right, dominoes will keep falling. Marion is an aggressive recruiter, and with transfer portal season due up soon, many studs he coached at Sacramento State could make reservations under the Flatirons.

Ernest Campbell, Wide Receiver

Refugio's Ernest Campbell gestures after his first-place finish in the 400-meter relay during the Class 2A UIL State track and field meet, Friday, May 3, 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Hornets' leading receiver as just a freshman, Campbell blistered to 755 yards on 37 catches last season. He ranked 11th in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) at 20.4 yards per catch and added eight touchdowns.

A former four-star recruit, he originally committed to Texas A&M, but redshirted the 2024 season. Campbell then joined the Hornets with Marion, forging a bond in a blink that included many a "Go-Go" go balls.

He boasts a decorated track-and-field background, winning a state title and earning an All-America honorable mention in College Station. He honed his speed into early dominance at Sac State. With wide receiver Sincere Brown not panning out in 2024, Colorado should target another FCS standout, one with several years ahead of him.

Jaden Rashada, Quarterback

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada (10) warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Could the Rashada rollercoaster continue? The former No. 7 quarterback recruit of 2023 played for three high schools and was committed to three colleges before playing his first Saturday, but he spent this past season as Sac State's backup.

Rashada was committed to Florida over an NIL deal rumored to be over $13 million, but legal issues ensued. He spent his freshman year at Arizona State, where he had three subpar appearances, then redshirted the season and again rode the bench for Georgia in 2024.

He wasn't great with the Hornets either, earning the starting spot but quickly being benched. Still, his talent was once undeniable. One of the NIL era's wildest tales could find solace as relief for quarterback Julian Lewis.

Jaquail Smith, Running Back

Naples Golden Eagles defenders tackle Jones Fightin' Tigers running back Jaquail Smith (5) during the second quarter of the Class 4A state semifinal at Jones High School in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a running back room loaded with heavyweights, Smith fit in. The freshman tallied 511 on 76 carries, a highly efficient 6.7-yard average, along with five touchdowns.

He excelled when called upon, rushing for 100 or more yards in the four games he logged eight or more carries. Colorado's backfield is in good shape entering 2026, but it certainly could use a splash of youth.

To this point, Buffs haven't added any freshman running backs to their current corps of Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden, Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor. However, Marion's favorable system for the run game could change this in short order.

Jordan Anderson, Wide Receiver

South Dakota State Jackrabbits safety Koby Bretz (25) and Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Jordan Anderson (3) miss the catch on towards the sideline on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Sacramento State's second-leading receiver from last season, Anderson managed 361 yards on 24 catches. He's another freshman with elite deep ball traits and a similar story to Campbell's, redshirting 2024 with Oregon State before joining the Hornets.

Depending on who stays and goes in the wide receiver room, Colorado could look at Anderson as an option. Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. have bright futures, but college football's harsh realities could push one or two elsewhere.

So depth wouldn't hurt, especially with experience in Marion's system.