Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Coach Reveals Key To Success In Deion Sanders' Absence
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is currently away from the team due to health issues. In his absence, other members of the Buffaloes coaching staff are now the voice in the room.
One coach in particular that has taken this responsibility is Colorado head strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. In a Well Off Media video posted on YouTube on Wednesday, there was behind the scenes footage from the Buffaloes locker room after practice of Swasey keeping the Buffaloes accountable while Sanders is away from the program.
Swasey stressed that Deion Sanders wants his team to be disciplined, and they must improve on that as the beginning the season gets near.
“You know Coach Prime, the one thing he knows we got to do is the discipline. That’s all he care about is the discipline. Ya’ll are working. You’re busting you a**. We got to turn up on the little s***,” Swasey said. “Make sure I don’t have no food in the locker room. Make sure I got my right gear on. I’m where I’m supposed to be at with the class and all that stuff.”
Discipline Key for Colorado Buffaloes' Success
Andreu Swasey became the strength and conditioning coach for Colorado this offseason. He previously had been the strength and conditioning coach for the Miami Hurricanes, FIU Panthers, and also trained NFL players. Without Deion Sanders in the locker room, Swasey showed his leadership with this Colorado bunch, as seen in the Well Off Media video posted this week when he was speaking to the team.
“We can’t waste a second…We come out next week, that’s four weeks down. Then we got two more weeks in July…We can’t waste no time,” Swasey said. “We got to be more sharp about all the discipline stuff.”
If the team isn’t doing the little things every day throughout the summer, they won’t be prepared for what is to come when the season kicks off in August. Swasey believes that the sky is the limit for the Buffaloes if they prove they are a disciplined team.
“Before long, I’m talking about June and July, we play in August. Then this will be over. And then all the s*** you’ve invested in, we got to make that our habit. This discipline of habit. Doing it right, that’s what’s going to get us to the top,” Swasey said. “If we’re a disciplined team, we’ll be a championship team.”
Coach Prime Still Away From Team With Health Issue
Deion Sanders has been away from the Buffaloes team due to an undisclosed health issue. In recent years, Sanders has battled blood clots and has even had to have multiple toes amputated. He still has been active on social media and is constantly very positive.
In a recent post from Sanders’s X account on June 11, he assured fans that “everything is OKAY” while thanking everybody for their kind wishes.
Hopefully, Sanders will be able to make a full recovery soon and get back on the sidelines with his team.