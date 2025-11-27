What Marshall Faulk's Departure Means For Deion Sanders' Colorado Coaching Staff
For the second straight offseason, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will be on the market for a new running backs coach.
WAFB Baton Rouge's Kevin Batiste reported Wednesday that Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk has officially taken the Southern Jaguars' head coaching job. Faulk, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, spent just one season on Sanders' staff and is expected to coach in Colorado's finale at Kansas State this weekend, per BuffZone.
According to Batiste, Southern University officials flew out to Boulder last week to interview Faulk. The 52-year-old former St. Louis Rams star will be entering his first head coaching job at any level.
Southern fired coach Terrance Graves earlier this season after a 1-6 start. Under interim Fred McNair, the Jaguars have since lost four straight and will battle Grambling State on Saturday to close a disappointing 2025 season.
Deion Sanders In Need Of New Running Backs Coach
"Coach Prime" will now look to replace Faulk, who took over for former Colorado running backs coach Gary "Flea" Harrell. Harrell spent two seasons in Boulder and is now working under the same role at Wyoming.
Faulk's running backs room didn't exactly turn heads this season, although losing DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price to injury early in the year didn't help. Micah Welch currently leads all running backs with 364 rushing yards, followed by Dallan Hayden (260), Price (143) and Taylor (83). Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller also turned 39 carries into 132 yards.
"The rewarding aspect of it is the kids, coaching them, gaining their confidence and them believing in me, understanding that I'm here to help them," Faulk told host CBS Colorado's Romi Bean earlier this season. "I remember being that kid, walking into the locker room at 18 and some strange man is giving me advice, saying he's going to change my life, and those relationships I made still exist."
If "Coach Prime" decides to promote from within, which he did last season with Gunnar White (offensive line) and George Helow (defensive ends), analyst Johnnie Mack would likely be the leading candidate. Mack is a former Texas Tech running back who has also coached at Southeastern, Hawaii, Houston Baptist, East Central and Southern Methodist.
Colorado's Outlook At Running Back
Barring transfer, Welch and Hayden are set to return for next season. Taylor and Price each played in three games this season and would need to secure a redshirt to remain eligible.
Colorado didn't sign any class of 2025 running backs and has yet to land a class of 2026 commitment at the position group. Depending on how many running backs stick around after Faulk's departure, "Coach Prime" will likely utilize the transfer portal to rebuild the position group.
Faulk's final game as Colorado's running backs coach is set for Saturday (10 a.m. MT, FS1) at Kansas State.