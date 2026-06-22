Colorado's All-Time Defense in Deion Sanders Era

Though the Colorado Buffaloes’ defense has been shaky at times during the Coach Prime era, Deion Sanders has produced some stars from that unit in Boulder.

Here’s a look at the Buffs’ All-Coach Prime era defense through the first three seasons of his tenure.

Defensive line

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end B.J. Green (35) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

This defensive line will consist of two interior defensive linemen as well as two edge rushers. On the interior, the Buffaloes’ two most consistent contributors during the Coach Prime era have been Amari McNeil and Anquin Barnes Jr. Both players received NFL opportunities following the 2025 season, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants, respectively.

McNeil was especially impressive, as his hybrid nature allowed him to lead Colorado defensive tackles in sacks during all three of his years in Boulder.

In the pass rush, Colorado got its production from B.J. Green II and Arden Walker. Similar to their interior counterparts, they’ve received NFL opportunities since leaving Boulder.

Green was a one-and-done at Colorado, registering 7.5 sacks in 2024. It was the most by a Colorado player in a single season during Sanders’s first three seasons. As for Walker, he was a solidly productive pass rusher. He provided the Buffaloes with seven sacks across two seasons from 2024 to 2025.

Linebacker

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos linebacker LaVonta Bentley (20) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The two linebackers anchoring Colorado’s All-Coach Prime era defense are LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green. The duo worked together to form the perfect tackling machine at the center of Colorado’s 2024 defense and were crucial to its success.

Bentley was a hybrid linebacker, whom former Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingtson used to rush the passer and play zone coverage. He led Colorado with 69 tackles in 2023, which went along with five sacks. However, he took somewhat of a backseat to Hill-Green in 2024. The Charlotte transfer tallied 82 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and two interceptions that season.

Both players have since received pro opportunities in the NFL and the United Football League (UFL).

Cornerback

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Making up a trio of cornerbacks for Colorado is no easy task, as having arguably the greatest cornerback of all time in Sanders at the helm of your team is a recipe for making stars.

The first on the list is 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. He was an excellent cornerback, recording 35 tackles, 24 of which were unassisted, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception during his Heisman campaign. That was, of course, in addition to his 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in the receiving game.

Alongside Hunter would have to be Preston Hodge and DJ McKinney. Although the pair didn’t fully live up to expectations in 2025, they were great assisting corners to Hunter and generated turnovers effectively. Hodge has since joined Hunter on the Jacksonville Jaguars, whereas McKinney transferred to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Safety

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado’s premier safety of the Coach Prime era was Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. He was a tackling machine who also held his own in pass coverage. He led Colorado with 89 tackles in 2024, one of which was a game-saving tackle of Sawyer Robertson in the Buffs’ infamous overtime win over the Baylor Bears.

His production was enormous to Colorado’s success that season, as its defense never would’ve reached the heights it did without him. He has also since earned a spot with the Jaguars, and now hopes to blossom into a star in the NFL.

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