Colorado Buffaloes Announce Changes to Fan Experience at Folsom Field

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for another highly anticipated season, CU Athletics announced a series of new in-game experiences intended to increase fan engagement and make the atmosphere inside one of college football’s most recognizable stadiums.

The additions will include live music, a new in-game host and enhanced video board experience. With Colorado’s home opener against Weber State approaching on Sept. 12, fans will have plenty of new elements to look forward to when they return top Folsom Field.

CU Athletics described the extra aspects to game day as an effort to bring fans closer together and strengthen home-field advantage.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of a mural of former wide receiver Travis Hunter during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Live Music Coming to Folsom Field

One of the biggest new additions will be the “Bands in the Stands." This will bring live music directly into the stadium atmosphere.

Colorado bands will perform from the sixth-floor roof of the Champions Center prior to kickoff as well as at designated points throughout the game. Instead of limiting live performances to the traditional pregame setting and time, Colorado is looking to maintain the energy throughout the afternoon and evening.

The main goal is to create a more continuous atmosphere for fans while providing another way to participate in the game-day experience.

The addition of live music can help to sustain energy throughout down times like time outs. With the length of college football games, there’s going to naturally be quieter moments when the action stops. Having performances throughout the stadium gives another reason for fans to stay engaged when the ball isn’t in play.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of fans during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Folsom Field already has a reputation for being a difficult environment for opposing teams and their fans. CU athletic director Fernando Lovo said that the new initiatives have the intention to strengthen the advantage while creating an experience that enhances the spirit of fans.

New Host and Enhanced Video Board

When it comes to the fans, Colorado die-hards will now be seeing a familiar face in a new role at Folsom Field.

Colorado graduate Gianna Girardi will be serving as the Buffaloes’ new in-game host. Girardi also works as an in-game host for the Colorado Rockies. She’s got experience in creating the right energy needed in this type of environment and experience in interacting with fans at a major Colorado sporting venue.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) carries the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Her presence will be paired with a revamped video board show designed to keep the crowd engaged throughout the entirety of the game. This enhanced presentation will give Colorado another way to encourage fans to get loud and remain involved during down times during the matchup.

The changes come as Colorado continues to build anticipation for its 2026 home schedule. The Buffaloes will play six games at Folsom Field this season with an opener angst Weber State on Sept. 12. The home games include Texas Tech, Utah and Houston. Homecoming will be against Texas tech while serving as part of CU’s 150th anniversary celebration.

It’s safe to say that fans have plenty to look forward to as the Colorado game day experience gets enhanced starting in September when the season officially kicks off.

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