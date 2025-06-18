Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Announce First Sell-Out Of 2025 Season: More Coming?

The Colorado Buffaloes' Week 4 home game against the Wyoming Cowboys has been sold out, marking the first of CU's 2025 football season. Tickets are also selling fast for other home games at Folsom Field this fall as Colorado enters its third year under coach Deion Sanders.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Family Weekend typically draws a large crowd to Folsom Field, and this year will be no different for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado announced Wednesday that its Week 4 home game against the Wyoming Cowboys has been sold out, marking the Buffs' first of the 2025 season. The Family Weekend affair will feature former Mountain States Conference foe Wyoming visiting Folsom Field for the first time since 2009.

Under coach Deion Sanders, Colorado has sold out more home games (10) than in any other two-year stretch in program history. Four of CU's six home games last season were sold out, with matchups against the North Dakota State Bison and Oklahoma State Cowboys being the only non-sellouts.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates the win with fans following the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Tickets for Colorado's six other home games in 2025 are also selling quickly, according to a school press release. The Buffs sold out of season tickets for the third straight year under "Coach Prime," but single-game tickets are still available for home matchups against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Delaware Blue Hens, BYU Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones, Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Per CU, ticket demand for the season opener against Georgia Tech is greater than any other home opener in the last five years, except for 2023 when the Buffs hosted the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Sanders' first regular season game at Folsom Field.

Considering Wyoming's close proximity and it being Family Weekend, a sell-out between the Buffs and Cowboys comes as no surprise. Wyoming finished 3-9 (2-5 Mountain West Conference) last season and is 2-24-1 all-time against Colorado, with its only wins coming in 1935 and 1982.

After Colorado's spring game drew 20,430 fans to Folsom Field (third-most in CU spring game history), "Coach Prime" sent a clear message to Buff Nation.

"We do have a tremendous fan base, but I think we need a little more support when it comes to whatever we do inside this stadium," Sanders said during his post-spring game press conference. "We should be packing it like it's a game. If you're a real Buff fan, Buff fans show up and show out because we're going to do it for you. So do it for us."

Below is a complete look at Colorado football's 2025 regular season schedule (all times MT):

Aug. 29 Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 6 Vs. Delaware Blue Hens (1:30 p.m., Fox)

Sept. 12 At Houston Cougars (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 20 Vs. Wyoming Cowboys (TBA)

Sept. 27 Vs. BYU Cougars (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 4 At TCU Horned Frogs (TBA)

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs with fans in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oct. 11 Vs. Iowa State Cyclones (TBA)

Oct. 25 At Utah Utes (TBA)

Nov. 1 Vs. Arizona Wildcats (TBA)

Nov. 8 At West Virginia Mountaineers (TBA)

Nov. 22 Vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)

Nov. 29 At Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

