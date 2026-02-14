The Colorado Buffaloes Who Will Dominate Headlines Next Season

A new season doesn’t just mean new leaders for the Colorado Buffaloes — It has to.

Coach Deion Sanders’ program fell victim to negligence in 2025. Not that it didn’t have the elements of a winner, but its pieces weren’t grooved into discernible roles or identities that guide teams through adversity.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Necessary changes were made, but only on-field performance can answer for said shortcomings. Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion claimed that “everyone will eat,” but who heads the table?

Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit has a fresh coat of portal-colored paint, but who will be more than his résumé?

Because Coach Prime’s collectivist culture doesn’t breed any shoe-ins, many will push to lead the Buffs in major statistical categories.

Passing Yards - Julian Lewis, Quarterback

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Barring major injury or an inexplicable drop, Lewis should captain Colorado in every context. The rising redshirt freshman has sky-high skills, grounded methodology and a supporting cast that should make his life easy.

He’s coachable, and with a scheme that can compensate for his physical limits as well as Marion’s, Lewis should at least have a season without regrets.

Rushing Yards - Micah Welch, Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite numerous changes to the backfield, Welch still might be the best fit for the “Go-Go” offense. Sanders could reward the junior’s loyalty, while Marion gives him an array of avenues to attack opposing defenses.

Welch led Colorado in rushing last year, but with increased diversity in the playbook and physicality up front, his numbers could pierce the clouds.

Receiving Yards - Danny Scudero, Wide Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

It’s not insane to say Scudero won’t repeat as the nation’s leading receiver. He had by far the most targets in FBS with 165, and with a room as talent-shocked as Colorado’s, he’d be lucky to finish in the top three.

Still, Scudero is skilled enough to become a trusty set of hands in a litany of spots. Expect Lewis to look to him on third-and-manageable downs, or as a tone-setter for needed drives.

Touchdowns - Joseph Williams, Wide Receiver

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Lewis and Williams are in their second offseason together, and their already strong friendship should benefit from stability in both rooms. Lewis is the set starter under center, while Williams is the avid leader and assistant recruiter of Colorado’s receivers.

Williams was second on the Buffaloes with 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdown grabs last season. A more well-rounded room to occupy opposing secondaries couldn’t hurt, even if it leads to fewer targets. He should remain an elite red zone threat and compile the most scores among skill players.

Tackles - Randon Fontenette, Safety

Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette (2) celebrates after making a defensive stop against Kentucky during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Livingston’s two seasons leading the defense, the “STAR” has starred. Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Tawfiq Byard were put in ideal positions to seek and detonate the nearest opposing ball-carrier. Both led Colorado in tackles

While not a given to play the position, Fontenette is next if so. The former Vanderbilt Commodore has the dimensions, pre-existing production and gusto to follow any footsteps asked of him.

Sacks - Santana Hopper, Defensive Lineman

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Contrary to most teams, it’s hard to imagine that Colorado’s sack leader doesn’t live on the interior. The Buffs’ new edge rushers are mostly unproven, but the

Hopper is a monstrous pass-rusher, tallying 13.5 sacks over his past three seasons with Appalachian State and Tulane, the last two being rewarded with all-conference honors. With proper coaching and time to settle in, it should translate.

Interceptions - Naeten Mitchell, Safety

Nov 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; New Mexico State Aggies safety Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Star Thomas (9) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Mitchell might be the most overlooked newcomer on Colorado’s defense. Just on paper, he created seven turnover-worthy plays with New Mexico State last season, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

As a frontrunner for Colorado’s free safety position, Mitchell will have more freedom and less pressure than any cornerback. He’ll roam with a hunger that lacked on Folsom Field in 2025.