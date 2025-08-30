Buffs Beat

Georgia Tech Coach Brent Key Addresses After Win Over Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders suffered a loss in their season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After the game, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key spoke about the adjustments the team had to make against the Buffaloes.

Angela Miele

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes opened up the 2025 season with a tough loss against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 27-20. It was a close game until the end, but the Buffaloes could not get the job done in the final drive.

The Colorado defense came out firing, forcing multiple turnovers in the first half. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter had a rocky start, but he also threw a touchdown pass on his first offensive drive with the Buffaloes.

The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over three times in the first half, but explosive plays in the second quarter helped them take a halftime lead, 13-10. The game remained close until the end, with a touchdown drive within the last two minutes of the game for the Yellow Jackets. After the game, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key discussed the win against Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Key On Planning For Colorado’s Defense.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“We couldn’t have played worse in the first half. You know, self-inflicted erodes, you know, three turnovers on the first three drives, penalties,” Key said.

“Teams are playing man coverage and matching guys out the back field and, you know, you run a lot across the toss pitch stuff, and it really opens up a huge seam inside for that quarterback run, and that’s what happened,” Key continued.

Key On Defensive Adjustments Vs. Colorado

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I mean, look, first time playing on a new defensive scheme, and you know I thought leading up to the game was really, really good communication,” Key said. “The offense is going faster. You know, things are moving quicker, and we had some communication breakdowns early on."

"We had several times we got close to getting, you know, sacks. But, it’s one of those things that defensively you just got to bow your neck back and play the next play.”

When asked about Salter’s performance and how the defense played against him, Key said he would only speak about Georgia Tech and did not expand on the defense's performance against the Colorado quarterback.

Colorado Keeps It Close Vs. Georgia Tech

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) covers his ears in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite the loss, many moments showed Colorado's potential for the season, especially on the defense. The Colorado Buffaloes' defense came out firing, and could stay just as strong as they were last season.

The Buffaloes forced three turnovers in the first half, putting the offense in position to score first. Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King threw one interception, caught by Buffalo cornerback DJ McKinney. The other turnovers came from Colorado linebacker Martvavius French, who recovered two fumbles, showing his urgency on the field.

The defense had help from Colorado fans, who were loud and energetic for the season opener at Folsom Field.  There were multiple pre-snap penalties from Georgia Tech’s offense, which helped Colorado keep the game close.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter had some ups and downs in his regular-season debut. In the second half, he had a strong rhythm, keeping the Buffaloes in the game. Salter finished the game with 159 passing yards and one touchdown. He showed his potential running the ball as well, rushing for 43 yards and one touchdown, which gave Colorado a fighting chance in the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes have plenty of room to grow as the season progresses, but they kept it close against a tough opponent.

After falling to a 0-1 record to start the season Colorado Buffaloes will next face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master's degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

