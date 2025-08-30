Georgia Tech Coach Brent Key Addresses After Win Over Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes opened up the 2025 season with a tough loss against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 27-20. It was a close game until the end, but the Buffaloes could not get the job done in the final drive.
The Colorado defense came out firing, forcing multiple turnovers in the first half. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter had a rocky start, but he also threw a touchdown pass on his first offensive drive with the Buffaloes.
The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over three times in the first half, but explosive plays in the second quarter helped them take a halftime lead, 13-10. The game remained close until the end, with a touchdown drive within the last two minutes of the game for the Yellow Jackets. After the game, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key discussed the win against Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Key On Planning For Colorado’s Defense.
“We couldn’t have played worse in the first half. You know, self-inflicted erodes, you know, three turnovers on the first three drives, penalties,” Key said.
“Teams are playing man coverage and matching guys out the back field and, you know, you run a lot across the toss pitch stuff, and it really opens up a huge seam inside for that quarterback run, and that’s what happened,” Key continued.
Key On Defensive Adjustments Vs. Colorado
“I mean, look, first time playing on a new defensive scheme, and you know I thought leading up to the game was really, really good communication,” Key said. “The offense is going faster. You know, things are moving quicker, and we had some communication breakdowns early on."
"We had several times we got close to getting, you know, sacks. But, it’s one of those things that defensively you just got to bow your neck back and play the next play.”
When asked about Salter’s performance and how the defense played against him, Key said he would only speak about Georgia Tech and did not expand on the defense's performance against the Colorado quarterback.
Colorado Keeps It Close Vs. Georgia Tech
Despite the loss, many moments showed Colorado's potential for the season, especially on the defense. The Colorado Buffaloes' defense came out firing, and could stay just as strong as they were last season.
The Buffaloes forced three turnovers in the first half, putting the offense in position to score first. Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King threw one interception, caught by Buffalo cornerback DJ McKinney. The other turnovers came from Colorado linebacker Martvavius French, who recovered two fumbles, showing his urgency on the field.
The defense had help from Colorado fans, who were loud and energetic for the season opener at Folsom Field. There were multiple pre-snap penalties from Georgia Tech’s offense, which helped Colorado keep the game close.
Salter had some ups and downs in his regular-season debut. In the second half, he had a strong rhythm, keeping the Buffaloes in the game. Salter finished the game with 159 passing yards and one touchdown. He showed his potential running the ball as well, rushing for 43 yards and one touchdown, which gave Colorado a fighting chance in the fourth quarter.
The Buffaloes have plenty of room to grow as the season progresses, but they kept it close against a tough opponent.
After falling to a 0-1 record to start the season Colorado Buffaloes will next face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.