Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Final Preview and Prediction

Traveling to Tempe, Arizona, are the Colorado Buffaloes who are looking to get two wins in a row. After breaking their five-game losing streak in a dramatic 27-24 victory in overtime over Kansas State, Colorado will try to carry that momentum into one of its final road games of the season.

This matchup won't be without some challenges as the Sun Devils have been more consistent throughout their Big 12 play. Arizona State are entering this game with a record of 4-4 and 2-3 in conference play. Colorado increased its record to 3-5 but is 1-4 in the Big 12. With the teams aiming to individually finish up their seasons on a high note, this game is an excellent opportunity for both programs to do so.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preview

The biggest storyline for Colorado heading into this matchup is whether or not its offense can build off of their breakthrough performance against Kansas State. In that game, the Buffaloes rushed for a season-high 222 yards which provided much balance that had previously been lacking.

Colorado running back Richard Young was at the very center of the team’s success as he recorded 120 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. His emergence gives Colorado a dependable option in the backfield and takes some of the pressure off of Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson.

Young’s role will be especially important against the Sun Devils. Establishing their run game will be key for the Buffaloes so that they can control the pace of the game and prevent Arizona State from solely focusing on Wilson and their pass game. Colorado will also need to continue finding ways to get Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams involved. Williams remains one of the team’s most dangerous receiving threats and could be a difference-maker if Arizona State plays aggressively from the get-go.

Wilson will have to be smart when going against the Arizona State defense. Protecting the football and avoiding small mistakes as well as turnovers will be vital especially when on the road. Colorado does not necessarily need their quarterback to produce a career game or have a crazy statistical performance. What they do need him to do is convert important third downs and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

On the defensive side, the Buffaloes face a great challenge when it comes to the Arizona State offense. The Sun Devils average approximately 29.5 points and 254.8 passing yards per game. Arizona State has more than enough offensive weapons who can take full advantage of silly mistakes or miscommunications by the Buffaloes.

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Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s defense has allowed approximatley 29.4 points per game enhancing their ability to limit explosive plays by an opponent which will be a huge factor. Following his performance where he recorded 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks, Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron will be a top player to watch. His ability to pressure the quarterback as well as disrupting plays in the backfield could be one way that Colorado could slow down Arizona State’s offense.

Historically, the Sun Devils have an advantage and leads the all-time series 11-4 and won the most recent meeting in Boulder with a score of 42-24. When it comes to the last matchup in Tempe in 2023, Colorado actually won 27-24. While there are different teams on both sides now, it is possible for the Buffaloes to achieve yet another win away at Mountain America Stadium.

Prediction

Colorado’s victory over Kansas State was an encouraging step forward, but looking ahead, Arizona State presents a significant challenge. The Sun Devils have a solid pass game which is an area that the Buffaloes have struggled in. Colorado has had difficulty in slowing down opposing offenses so playing on the road can increase that obstacle.

In order for the Buffaloes to pull off an upset, it should be expected that Young will provide the offense with another productive performance. With that being said, Wilson on the other hand will have to limit, and if possible avoid, turnovers at all costs. The Buffaloes cannot afford to fall behind early. Establishing good control of the clock could help keep Arizona State’s offense off the field and give Colorado a better chance of staying competitive throughout the entirety of the game.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) takes a hand off from es quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) in the overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Arizona State should be able to find enough success to walk away with a victory at home. As for Colorado, they should show a much more competitive performance than they have displayed in the weeks prior to playing Kansas State. Young’s continued emergence and the defense’s ability to create pressure should keep the Buffaloes in a safe spot.

The combination of Arizona State’s home field advantage and their passing game will be difficult to overcome. While Colorado has the full potential to put up a great fight, Arizona State should be making enough plays late in the game to protect their lead and come out with a victory.

Final Prediction: Arizona State 31, Colorado 27.

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