Colorado vs. Arizona State Kickoff Announcement Puts Buffaloes Back on National TV

The Colorado Buffaloes will aim to snap their five-game losing slide before November. Their second half unraveling against Oklahoma State on Oct. 24 led to their now fifth consecutive loss.

Kansas State is the focus for Oct. 31 in Boulder. However, the Buffaloes also learned a major time and kickoff update involving their first game of the November slate.

Colorado at Arizona State Kickoff Time Announced

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs pas Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now the Buffaloes know that they will face the Arizona State Sun Devils at 5:30 p.m. MT, and fans at home can watch on national television on ESPN2, per the Big 12's announcement.

So Colorado will be playing under the desert lights in Tempe, Arizona, that evening, and will also face a coach who received his ASU job around the time coach Deion Sanders landed at Colorado in Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham.

This Big 12 contest will also pit teams going in opposite directions.

Arizona State Outlook Compared to Colorado

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts as trainers tend to quarterback Mikey Keene (12) after suffering an injury against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils endured a an up-and-down start for the 2026 season.

First ASU blew out Morgan State 70-7 to kick off its campaign but later hit a thud against Texas A&M 48-20, falling to an Aggies team that's now unranked and out of the College Football Playoff picture.

ASU later redeemed itself in beating Kansas 24-17 in week three. But a Baylor team that eventually fired its coach Dave Aranda trounced the Sun Devils 55-19. The Sun Devils bounced back to beat Hawai'i 30-12 the following week, only to get blown out by Texas Tech 53-25.

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) runs beside Colorado Buffaloes defensive back RJ Johnson (5) after a reception during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ASU, however, knocked off Kansas State 28-17 in its most recent game on Oct. 24. But before facing Colorado, the 4-3 Sun Devils must tangle with a highly motivated BYU team that dropped out of its No. 2 ranking in taking the overtime loss to UCF on Oct. 24.

So the Sun Devils are enduring an ebb-and-flow type season compared to Colorado. ASU sits at ninth in the 16-team Big 12. Colorado remains the only winless team in conference play at 0-4 overall.

Early Look at Halloween Showdown Between Kansas State at Colorado

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs against Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney (3) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, once again, Colorado's primary focus is the upcoming Halloween contest with the Wildcats. Which includes aiming to finally snap the five-game losing slide.

Colorado has now lost five or more games three times in the era of coach Deion Sanders. And the last two CU teams that endured such a streak wound up missing a bowl game.

Colorado's chances to land a December game took a major hit in that 57-24 drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys. Now ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) hands the Buffaloes a slimmer three percent chance to reach six victories for the rest of 2026. But also hands them a 0.3 percent projection to win out the rest of the way and finish 7-5. Colorado holds a zero percent chance to claim everything else including the Big 12 title and appear in the College Football Playoff.

KSU, meanwhile, enters 4-3 overall, but 1-3 in Big 12 games. Yet the Wildcats hold a 77.2 percent chance to reach six victories.

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