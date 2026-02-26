What Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Rashad Davis Said About Chris Marve's Promotion

While the Colorado Buffaloes had limited options at this point in the offseason, Chris Marve's promotion to defensive coordinator on Wednesday has so far been met with mixed reactions.

However, voices within the building should carry some added weight, and Marve has a staunch supporter in inside wide receivers coach Rashad Davis. In a post on X announcing Marve's new role, Davis wrote, "Let’s Gooooooo. We got a good one and he’s going to handle up! Watch him work!"

Marve joined coach Deion Sanders' staff in December to lead Colorado's linebackers, but it took only two months for the former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator to receive a promotion. With spring ball set to begin next week, Marve will take over for Robert Livingston, who's set to become the Denver Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator.

The former All-SEC linebacker at Vanderbilt has over a decade of coaching experience, including three years as Virginia Tech's defensive mastermind.

Let’s Gooooooo.

"I'm here for two reasons: one, because the lord called me here, and my second reason is to serve," Marve said in a team meeting last month, per Well Off Media. "I serve by leading and teaching."

Marve marks Colorado's third defensive coordinator of the "Coach Prime" era, joining Livingston (2024-25) and Charles Kelly (2023). Kelly left Boulder after one season to join Auburn's staff.

Colorado's Defensive Outlook Under Chris Marve

Colorado's defense returns only a handful of players from last season, including safety Ben Finneseth, linebacker Kylan Salter, defensive end Quency Wiggins and cornerback RJ Johnson. However, those four and other returners must now adapt to Marve's approach.

"One thing we harp on as coaches is that it's imperative to be strong where you're strong," Marve said, per Virginia Tech Hokies on SI. "If you’re a fast guy, be fast all the time. If you’re strong, know how to manipulate your body to generate force on the football field. Wherever you’re weak, take each day as an opportunity to become better at your weaknesses so you can limit those. We do that as coaches, and we ask our players to do it."

The list of newcomers is long, but the linebacker room becomes a key position to watch in Marve's defense. Incoming transfer linebackers Liona Lefau (Texas), Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green) and Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State) all have reason to be excited about where Colorado's defense is headed.

Up front, incoming transfers Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State), Toby Anene (North Dakota State) and Santana Hopper (Tulane) are among those to watch. Wiggins stands as the only returning defensive lineman on the roster.

Ample changes have also come to Colorado's secondary, which added transfers Randon Fontenette (Vanderbilt), Jah Jah Boyd (Indiana), Justin Eaglin (James Madison), Cree Thomas (Notre Dame) and others. "Coach Prime" has yet to announce a new safeties coach following Livingston's departure.