The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been nothing short of chaotic, with more than half the roster turning over. Adding to the upheaval, Coach Deion Sanders lost another key staffer when defensive coordinator Robert Livingston left for the NFL.

Livingston is leaving his position with the Buffaloes to become the Denver Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator under head coach Vance Joseph.

This will mark a reunion of sorts for both coaches, as this will be the first time they have worked together since both were part of the Cincinnati Bengals' staff in 2015. This is a big loss for Sanders, and an even bigger one considering that spring camp is just around the corner.

Sanders has wasted no time in replacing Livingston, promoting newly hired linebackers coach Chris Marve to fill the position. The timing could hardly be worse, coming just before spring camp.

Still, Marve’s experience as Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024 should help him adjust more quickly.

However, despite the timing of this news, the Buffaloes are determined to build on the momentum heading into spring camp. With Marve stepping in, Sanders’ defense will look to regroup and show the world that Colorado’s offseason woes won’t be a distraction.

Evaluating Robert Livingston’s Rocky Tenure at Colorado

When it comes to assessing Livingston’s work at Colorado, the effect is not always positive. He may have done the best he could with what he had available to him, but the regression is difficult to ignore, even with the loss of the Heisman Trophy winner in Travis Hunter.

The loss of Hunter is huge, not only for the skills he brings to the table but also for the way he helps motivate the team defensively. Hunter is arguably the best corner in the country, and the fact that he is also a wide receiver makes him the most dangerous.

That does not excuse the way that the Buffaloes have fallen off on defense.

Colorado went from allowing 23.1 points and 351.9 yards per game in 2024 to 30.5 points and 425.7 yards per game in 2025. Total sacks dropped from 39 to a significantly lower number, and turnovers forced fell from 27 to just 14.

Across these key metrics, the Buffaloes saw a sharp decline on defense that is too hard to ignore.

Now that Livingston is gone, the Buffaloes get the opportunity to start anew with Chris Marve. How quickly he can solidify the team's defense and tap its potential?

Robert Livingston’s Departure Comes at Tough Time for Colorado

Not only is Livingston leaving at a bad time for the Buffaloes, but it also leaves little room for a proper search for a new coordinator. Marve will serve as the replacement this season, but the timing couldn’t be worse for Sanders.

The Buffaloes' defense is already in the middle of a complete roster overhaul, having lost multiple key defenders to the transfer portal. Bringing in a new coordinator right before spring camp only adds to Sanders’ plate as he tries to navigate a high-pressure season.

Sanders is coming off a three-win season and is entering his fourth year in Boulder with a plethora of expectations that he will meet.

Sanders has a roster that is in flux and has to get Marve, who was originally hired as a linebackers coach, up to speed as quickly as he can. The speed in which he is able to get his defense in sync will play a major factor in if he is able to turn things around in year four.