The Undervalued Linebacker Who Could Help Colorado Buffaloes in 2026

Many expected Kylan Salter to enter the transfer portal following his older brother's shaky season as the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback, but the sophomore linebacker appears determined to make his mark in Boulder.

On Sunday, Salter posted a few winter workout pictures on social media with the caption, "Stay down." The younger brother of former Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter then followed with an alarm clock emoji, potentially signaling he's putting in the time to improve this offseason.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kylan Salter, a former TCU transfer, was one of Colorado's top special teams performers during his first season with the Buffs last year. In 10 games played, he recorded six tackles and totaled the fourth-most special teams points on the team (25).

Before joining the Buffs last offseason, Salter saw limited action in two years with the Horned Frogs, totaling two tackles in seven games played. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker was previously a three-star prospect out of Cedar Hill High School in Texas.

Colorado began organized team workouts midway through January and is set to open spring camp next Monday. Forty days later, the Buffs will hold their Black and Gold Day spring football game on April 11.

Jeremiah Brown Highlights Kylan Salter's Potential

"He's a freak... I'm telling you, within the next 2 years he'll be a Butkus award winner"



- Jeremiah Brown on Kylan Salter's potential https://t.co/r0kSdm6hgr — Yeah Buffs (@YeahBuffs) August 26, 2025

In August, now-former Colorado linebacker Jeremiah Brown shared some intriguing words about Salter's potential.

"He's a freak," Brown told Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson. "I'm calling it now, within the next two years he'll be a Butkus Award winner."

Salter's road to becoming college football's best linebacker won't come easy, but Brown's endorsement says plenty about what his teammates think about him. Still, Salter must prove that he can contribute outside of special teams.

Projecting Kylan Salter's Role in 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

While things could change in spring ball and over the summer, Salter is currently projected to land behind incoming transfers Liona Lefau (Texas), Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State) and Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green) on Colorado's depth chart. New linebackers coach Chris Marve is also welcoming class of 2026 signees Carson Crawford, Rodney Colton Jr. and Colby Johnson to his room.

Salter may have an edge over the incoming freshmen, but beating out the three incoming transfers for a starting job at inside linebacker appears unlikely. Combined, Lefau, Martinez and Lampron own 544 career tackles.

However, Salter's experience in defensive coordinator Robert Livingston should give him an advantage in certain areas.

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of Brown's 73-tackle season, Colorado's inside linebackers largely struggled last year. Transfers Martavius French, Reginald Hughes and Shaun Myers each had strong moments but failed to perform consistently.

Colorado's linebacker room appears poised for a bounce-back season, and Salter remains a key depth piece who could see defensive action depending on the health of others. If Salter can't beat out Lefau, Lampron and Martinez at linebacker, he should still see a high number of special teams snaps.