Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Recruiting Class Takes Major Hit Amid Transfer Portal Exodus

After finishing the season 3-9, several Colorado Buffaloes have announced their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. To make the situation tougher for Colorado, seven of the Buffaloes' 15 signees from the 2025 recruiting class have entered the portal.

The Buffaloes have 12 outgoing transfers as of Friday, when true freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson and sophomore wide receiver Dre'lon Miller announced their intentions to enter the portal.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has not emphasized recruiting, which means the program already lacks in quantity of commits. Despite just 15 signees, there were a couple of exciting players that the Buffaloes will no longer have. With the number of players exiting the team, Sanders and the Buffaloes have their work cut out for them this offseason.

Colorado Loses Key 2025 Signees

One of the biggest 2025 signings was four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith. Smith was a big pickup at the time and was expected to be a fundamental piece of the Buffaloes' future. Smith redshirted in his true freshman season, and the hope was to develop him, but he will be playing elsewhere in 2026. Colorado lost several offensive linemen through the portal last year, and the roster turnover continues.

On the other side, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain is also entering the portal. This is a tough loss for the Buffaloes, as Davis-Swain started in eight games for the Buffaloes in 2025. He finished the season with 15 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Davis-Swain was a key player on defense as a true freshman and could have been a major role player in 2026.

Losing several true freshmen will impact the Buffaloes beyond the 2026 season. These were players who were set to be the future of the program, and now Sanders and the program will have their work cut out for them to build a roster that can stay consistent for the next couple of years.

Colorado Must Now Emphasize Transfer Portal Additions

In addition to nine true freshmen, Colorado is losing significant role players on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver Omarion Miller and safety Tawfiq Byard are both entering the portal after having a prominent season with the Buffaloes.

Sanders and the Buffaloes will have to heavily use the portal, and could have over 40 incoming players. It can be expected that Sanders will add a player of every position group, needing both starters and depth.

The appealing aspect for incoming transfers is the chance to compete for a starting spot. The Buffaloes are losing several starters, and after finishing with just three wins, Sanders will look for the best and hardest-working players to take the field in the fall.

2026 Class Has A Chance To Make Major Impact

In addition to the portal additions, the 2026 recruiting class has an opportunity to see the field early in their collegiate career with the Buffaloes. With Byard, McPherson, and Davis-Swain entering the portal, the defense will need help. Fortunately, the Buffaloes did recruit some big-time defensive players, and Sanders acknowledged that in November.

"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."

The key aspect with the class of 2026 will be keeping them committed to Colorado beyond next fall. While players leave teams every year, losing half of the signees makes it tough to build yearly consistency. The Buffaloes will have to find a way to rebuild the roster and improve upon a 3-9 record next season.

