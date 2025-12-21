An Updated Look At Deion Sanders' Colorado Coaching Staff After Latest Hires

As he promised, coach Deion Sanders has already made quite a few changes to his Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion remains the most notable hire, but "Coach Prime" has also reportedly added a new linebackers coach and promoted a former analyst to lead his running backs room. Three position groups are currently murky, including tight ends.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Take an updated look at Sanders' coaching staff:

Offensive Coordinator: Brennan Marion

Marion was hired earlier this month to replace Pat Shurmur, who struggled to get Colorado's offense in rhythm during his second full season as the Buffs' offensive coordinator. With quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis set to return, Marion will implement his "Go-Go" offense, an offshoot of the triple-option that utilizes two running backs.

“Humbled to be sought out by the best to ever do it in football — Coach Prime,” said Marion, who spent last season as Sacramento State's head coach. “It’s my mission to make sure we put a great product on the field that the entire CU family can be proud of!"

Defensive Coordinator/Safeties: Robert Livingston

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Livingston, the highest-paid assistant coach in program history, is set to return for his third season as Colorado's defensive coordinator. His unit allowed 30.5 points per game this past seaon.

Quarterbacks: TBD

Colorado will likely hire a pure quarterbacks coach to work with Lewis and the Buffs' other gunslingers. Shurmur previously held the role of quarterbacks coach.

Running Backs: Johnnie Mack

As reported by BuffZone's Brian Howell, Johnnie Mack has been promoted from assistant running backs coach/offensive analyst to Colorado's primary running backs coach. Marshall Faulk held the position this past season before taking Southern's head job.

Mack will work closely with assistant running backs coach Kyle Wagner, who previously worked with Marion at Sacramento State.

Wide Receivers: Jason Phillips

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phillips will head into his second season as Colorado's wide receivers coach without the likes of Omarion Miller, Dre'lon Miller and Sincere Brown. Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson and others are set to return.

Tight Ends: TBD

Longtime "Coach Prime" assistant Brett Bartolone was named Nevada's offensive coordinator earlier this week, meaning Sanders will be on the search for a new tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.

Offensive Line: Gunnar White, Andre Gurode, George Hegamin

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) during the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After helping Colorado's offensive line take a step forward this past season, the three G's of Gunnar White, George Hegamin and Andre Gurode are set to return.

Defensive Line: Domata Peko

Former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko will seemingly return for another season in Boulder, where he'll get to coach his son and class of 2026 signee Domata Peko Jr.

Defensive Ends: George Helow

Michigan linebacker coach George Helow reacts to a play against Rutgers during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. | Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

George Helow, another Colorado assistant who was promoted from within, is expected to enter his second season as Sanders' defensive ends coach. After losing Alexander McPherson to the transfer portal, he'll look to build around fellow freshman London Merritt.

Linebackers: Chris Marve

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Chris Marve has replaced Andre' Hart as Colorado's linebackers coach. Marve was Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator from 2022-24.

Cornerbacks: Kevin Mathis

Kevin Mathis recently closed his third season as Colorado's cornerbacks coach. Despite a poor 2025 season from his unit, the former NFL standout is expected to return in his current role.