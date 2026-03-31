Colorado Buffaloes Defender Turning Heads After Position Switch

During Monday’s press conference, Colorado Buffaloes defensive ends coach George Helow revealed that former linebacker Kylan Salter has moved to the edge rusher room.

In spring practice, Helow highlighted Salter as a newcomer to the position group that has stood out as he looks to emerge as a major contributor to Colorado’s defense.

Kylan Salter’s career path

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Salter was a three-star recruit out of Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, in the class of 2023.

He had a scholarship offer from Colorado, alongside offers from LSU, Arizona, Boston College and others. However, he declined all of those and committed to the TCU Horned Frogs on July 28, 2022.

But after one season with the Horned Frogs, Salter entered the transfer portal to join his older brother, quarterback Kaidon Salter, at CU for the 2025 season.

While Kaidon Salter won the starting job in week one and saw substantial playing time throughout the season, Kylan Salter was primarily used on special teams, appearing sparingly as a reserve on defense.

He recorded six tackles, five of which were unassisted, while also returning a kickoff against his former school for 26 yards to give the Buffs some life in Fort Worth, Texas.

In an effort to make Salter a bigger contributor in 2026, Coach Prime made the choice to move him to edge rusher. So far in spring practice, he’s done well in his new role.

Kylan Salter’s performance in spring practice

Michigan linebacker coach George Helow reacts to a play against Rutgers during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. | Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Salter received praise from his new position coach in Monday’s press conference.

“K-Salt [Salter] has moved to the room; he’s doing a great job,” Helow said. “[He’s] a really high energy, high effort guy.”

Salter is approaching his junior season, and he’s taken on the challenge of emerging as a vocal, energetic leader in spring practice.

“He’s a really good young man, and he goes really hard,” Helow said. "His attitude and effort have been tremendous, so I’m really looking forward to what he does in the fall.”

What Kylan Salter’s role will look like in 2026

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Salter will begin playing edge rusher in 2026, coach Helow made it clear that the coaching staff plans to use his skillset to the fullest in the coming season.

In addition to his contributions in his new position group, Salter will continue to be a contributor on special teams.

“He’s going to be a core-four special teams guy for us, like he was last year,” Helow said. “...He’s got a heck of a motor, he’s a core-four guy who’s got some pass rush ability, he’s twitchy, he’s a very fast-twitch muscle fiber guy, so when he’s running a stunt-step or a movement, he gets there fast.”

His emergence as a Swiss-Army Knife for the Buffaloes is a direct result of his character. The mentality, attitude and effort he’s brought to practice each day in the spring has formed a trust between him and the coaching staff that prompts them to work him into the scheme in as many ways as possible.

“He’s matured a lot, and he gives great effort,” Helow said. “Every day that we’ve had in practice so far, we always say, ‘Can we win with our performance on the field that day, and can we win with our effort?’ and K-Salt’s effort has been there every day.”

His attitude and effort are welcome traits to the Buffs locker room, as they were hard to come by on last year’s team.

"The mentality and the attitude," said Coach Prime after the loss to TCU on what was missing in practice. "But if I'm tolerating it, that means I'm a part of it, I've got to do a better job."

Salter was one of the few who showed good attitude and effort during that game, and it appears that was only a taste of what was to come.