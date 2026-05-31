One Colorado Defensive Lineman With Potential to Boost NFL Draft Stock

Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Balansama Kamara has been on a lengthy journey throughout his college career. He’s played for three different programs in hopes of building his resume and making a push for the NFL Draft.

Kamara hopes to have finally found the right place to do just that in his fourth program. Kamara committed to Deion Sanders’s program on Jan. 4 and now has a clear path to the draft in 2026.

What makes Balansama Kamara an NFL Draft prospect

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Kamara, though underrated to this point in his career, is an NFL-caliber athlete with quality character who is just looking to put it all together for a full season at the highest level.

Kamara had a terrific season with the Albany Great Danes in 2025, tallying 57 tackles, 27 of which were unassisted, along with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was able to dominate the FCS level with his athleticism. He stands an impressive 6-3, 257 pounds, with a lengthy wingspan. He’ll fit right in as a Big 12 pass rusher, and his character is deserving of that role as well.

Kamara prioritizes top-notch effort, even describing it as his best trait as a player during a spring season press conference.

“My effort is everything,” said Kamara on April 7. “It’s about how hard I go, I go out there, and I play with a lot of passion, so I feel like that’s the biggest thing when it comes to my game.”

His character is something NFL teams are sure to take note of this season, even if he doesn’t play how he hopes. He can use the combination of that trait and his athleticism to earn himself an opportunity in the league after the coming season.

How Deion Sanders can boost Sama Kamara’s NFL Draft stock

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One man whom Kamara attributed his character growth to since arriving in Boulder was Coach Prime. In the same press conference during spring practices, he described how Sanders’s character has rubbed off on him and his position group.

“Coach Prime is Coach Prime,” Kamara said. “That’s a big personality right there, so being able to come in here and play under one of the best corners of all time is a great feeling. The way he carries himself, and the confidence with which he constantly carries himself, it emanates throughout the whole team.

On a more personal note, Kamara explained how he sees a lot of his best characteristics in Coach Prime. He described how learning from a man who carries himself that way has helped him grow.

“I feel like I can play with a lot of confidence,” Kamara said. “I understand myself and I’m secure in myself, so seeing him impress that on a bunch of us…it allows us all to bring out and play to the best of our abilities.”

As a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sanders knows what type of character traits are required to play at the highest level in the NFL. He can pass these on to Kamara and help him grow into the type of man worthy of such a role.

How Balansama Kamara’s journey has prepared him for the NFL

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the helmets of the Albany Great Danes during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kamara started his career with the Temple Owls but struggled to make his way onto the field. After two seasons of spinning his tires with the Owls, he went the JUCO route and transferred to Hutchinson Community College. After one season there, he ended up with Albany, and eventually, the Buffs.

Kamara’s journey from level to level has developed his ability to translate his skills from program to program and adjust to new schemes. NFL programs appreciate players with that type of experience, as it bodes well for their ability to make the transition from the collegiate ranks to the next level.

Kamara has spent his career seeking out opportunities for higher-level competition, something that NFL teams are also certain to take notice of. The large jump he’s making from the FCS to the Big 12 this season was for the same purpose.

“Opportunity,” Kamara said. “...Life is about opportunities, and I feel like it's a great opportunity here to play in front of a big stage and play good competition in the Big 12. The opportunity was the biggest thing for me.”

If Kamara can make this transition successfully, the same way he did from the JUCO level to the FCS, he’ll put NFL teams on notice by the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

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