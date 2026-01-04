What To Know About New Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal Commit Yamil Talib

The Colorado Buffaloes' long-awaited transfer portal additions are beginning to arrive.

On Saturday alone, coach Deion Sanders landed four commitments, including one from former Charlotte 49ers EDGE Yamil Talib. The redshirt freshman spent this past season playing for coach Tim Albin in Charlotte and has a notable uncle who helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Others who've so far committed to Colorado's growing transfer portal class include EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth), running back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State) and wide receivers Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) and Danny Scudero (San Jose State). The Buffs are also trending well with other transfers who have visited or will soon visit Boulder.

Below are five things to know about Talib:

Former Oklahoma State Walk-On

Spirit Rider Avery Langley rides Bullet after a score in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Talib began his college football career as a walk-on at Oklahoma State in 2024. While he was essentially a practice squad player with the Cowboys, he did suit up for one game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Likely looking for a bigger role, Talib entered the transfer portal in April 2025.

Production at Charlotte

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Tim Albin on the sidelines against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Talib found a better opportunity at Charlotte and made the most out of his lone season with the 49ers, recording 28 total tackles, including four for a loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an interception. Against the Georgia Bulldogs in November, he had a tackle for loss and a sack.

Charlotte won only one game this past season but Talib was a defensive bright spot as the 49ers' fourth-leading sack-getter.

Nephew of Aqib Talib

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Retired American football player Aqib Talib during the second quarter between the Atlanta Falcons against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Talib is the nephew of all-time great Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2020. With the Broncos, Aqib had 374 tackles, 11 interceptions and 48 passes defended in four seasons.

According to his Instagram story, Aqib Talib, who previously starred for the Big 12's Kansas Jayhawks, was in Boulder for his nephew's visit to CU earlier this weekend.

Projected Role at Colorado

It's still too early in the transfer portal cycle to know what Colorado will have in the pass-rush department, but Talib will have an entire spring practice season to prove his worth. As the room currently stands, Lester will battle Lester, junior college transfer Domata Peko Jr. and Quency Wiggins for playing time.

High School Recruiting Profile

Talib played at Richardson Berkner High School in Texas and recorded over 100 tackles in his final season, earning the District 7-6A Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-city honors. Still, he didn't receive much attention from college programs despite his production and NFL pedigree.

The unranked class of 2024 prospect received college offers from Texas State, UAB and Mississippi Valley State before landing at Oklahoma State as a walk-on. Including high school, Colorado will mark Talib's fourth team in four years.