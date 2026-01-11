Colorado Battling Michigan and UCLA For Offensive Line Transfer

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have had a busy start to the transfer portal, and they do not appear to be slowing down soon.

Per On3's Greg Biggins, Sanders and the Buffs are set to host former Cal Poly offensive lineman Racin Delgatty on Sunday as Colorado continues to build out its roster for the 2026 season. With two years of eligibility remaining, Delgatty is rated as a three-star transfer in 247Sports' rankings.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

However, Delgatty has become a hot commodity in the transfer portal, announcing many of his offers on his social media page: Colorado, Michigan, Kansas, UCLA, Northwestern, and more. He spoke to Biggins about his recruitment as a transfer prospect as well as his recent visit to the Oregon State Beavers.

“This all has been really surreal for me. It was a crazy few hours when the new offers but it has been a pretty exciting time for me and I’m very thankful and excited to go through this process and find a new home," Delgatty told On3.

The transfer offensive lineman recently visited Oregon State, potentially revealing what Delgatty is looking for in a program. The transfer portal product spoke to On3 about his time with newly hired Beavers coach JaMarcus Shephard.

“Coach Shep (JaMarcus Shephard) and the staff really emphasized development and trust, becoming the best version of myself both on and off the field. At Oregon State, it’s a place where you’re valued, where relationships matter, and where they’re committed to building something the right way.”

Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard speaks during his introductory press conference at Reser Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With relationships a priority for Delgatty, can Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and Sanders build one with the former Cal Poly lineman?

MORE: New Colorado Safety Naeten Mitchell Reveals How Deion Sanders Earned His Transfer Commitment

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Update On Quarterback Julian Lewis' Offseason Development

MORE: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer Portal Linebacker With a Name Built for Prime Time

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Offseason of Change at Colorado

In addition to Marion, the Buffaloes recently hired a new athletic director, Fernando Lovo from New Mexico State, to replace Rick George at the end of the academic year. Bringing some excitement to Boulder, Lovo was confident in the ability to compete at the highest level at Colorado, thanks in part to the pedigree of the Buffaloes' athletic department.

"This is an absolute destination place," Lovo said. "I know I'm the only the seventh athletic director in the history of Colorado athletics, and I think that speaks to what makes this institution so wonderful. The continuity over the years is a powerful statement, and it's one that resonated with me as I was exploring this opportunity."

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo addressing the crowd following the first half against the Utah Utes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the 2025 season was always viewed as a re-building year for the Buffaloes after losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and more key pieces to the NFL. However, not many expected Colorado to finish the year with a 3-9 record.

Ultimately, Sanders and his staff have seen an exodus of talent into the transfer portal, including former Buffs safety Tawfiq Byard, wide receiver Omarion Miller, defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, offensive lineman Carde Smith, and over 30 more players that have left the team.

As the saying goes, "Out with the old and in with the new," and Colorado has done just that. Despite the portal only being open for a week, Sanders has landed key transfer commitments such as wide receivers Kam Perry and Danny Scudero as well as defensive backs Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin, and Naeten Mitchell.