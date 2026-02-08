Colorado Buffaloes' Best Super Bowl Performances in History

Two former Colorado Buffaloes players are getting ready to play in Super Bowl LX as New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Seattle Seahawks tight end Brady Russell are set to square off.

The Super Bowl is an opportunity for legacies to be made and important plays to be had. The Colorado Buffaloes fanbase should keep their eye out for both players and how they can each contribute to a win and rise to the occasion. What are some of the best historical Super Bowl performances from the Buffaloes?

Deion Sanders Super Bowl XXIX

Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders (21) in action against the San Diego Chargers during Super Bowl XXIX at the Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers beat the Chargers 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Current Colorado coach Deion Sanders had an outstanding playing career, and he delivered on the biggest stage.

Sanders and the San Francisco 49ers were able to have a dominant win in Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers.

Sanders totaled four tackles, two pass break ups, and an interception. His interception was monumental as it occurred in the second half in the end zone taking, making a Chargers comeback much more improbable.

Sanders and the defense forced three San Diego interceptions and sacked starting quarterback Stan Humphries twice, resulting in a quarterback rating of 56.1.

This simply turned out to be San Francisco's night, and Deion Sanders had a major input on the game which has been one of the more impressive Buffaloes performances in the big game.

Mason Crosby Super Bowl XLV

Feb 6, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby during Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium. The Packers defeated the Steelers 31-25. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, Colorado's placekicker from 2003-2006, had a key role in determining the outcome of Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the Super Bowl, Crosby was able to make all four of his extra points as well as his one field goal attempt. These points are never a given and with the added pressure of the Super Bowl being a new kicker on that stage is something rarely talked about.

Crosby was only kicking extra points all night long, but late in the fourth quarter he extended the Packers' lead to six points with a field goal.

He made the 23-yard field goal to extend Green Bay’s lead to six points and put the pressure on Pittsburgh. The Steelers turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, and Crosby and his team subsequently hoisted the Lombardi trophy.

While a kicker has never won a Super Bowl MVP, Crosby’s consistency made as much of an impact on the game as any player could.

Nate Solder Super Bowl XLIX

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder (77) blocks for quarterback Tom Brady against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder, who played for the Buffaloes from 2006-2010, had an impact on one of the greatest Super Bowls ever.

The New England Patriots were down early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LXIX against the Seattle Seahawks. Solder and the offensive line were able to do enough to keep quarterback Tom Brady clean to finish the game and complete the comeback.

Solder and the offensive line were able to limit the Seahawks' vaunted pass rush to one sack and seven quarterback hits for the entire game.

The identity of the New England dynasty was the ability to bounce back and make adjustments. Solder exemplified that sentiment and helped orchestrate the one of greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history.

Without a left tackle able to rise to the moment this comeback would have become impossible. Solder will forever be remembered as one of the key Patriots’ offensive lineman during their run.