Recruiting rankings can move like a slow-motion stock ticker, and one of the Colorado Buffaloes' 2027 commits just ticked up.

Wednesday's Top247 update from 247Sports bumped four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones from a 90 to a 91 rating, enough to crack the Top247 at No. 180 nationally. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Brentwood, Tennessee, now ranks as the No. 24 offensive tackle and the No. 9 prospect in his state, and the boost landed barely a week after his brief detour to Mississippi State.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to his team during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado's 20-man class sits No. 40 nationally and fifth in the Big 12, per 247Sports. That's up from May 20, when it ranked 53rd nationally and ninth in the league.

Five days later, the Buffaloes had jumped to 41st in one snapshot, and the class now sits one spot higher despite some turbulence this fall.

Li'Marcus Jones stands at the head of the class

Jones' new rating also helps clarify the pecking order inside the class. He is now the only Colorado commit in the Top247. Safety Gabe Jenkins of Braddock Hills, Pennsylvania, arrived in May as the group's highest-rated pledge after choosing the Buffaloes over Penn State, Pittsburgh, Michigan, and Virginia Tech.

Offensive line coach Gunnar White played a key role in landing Jones in May, when Colorado beat out Mississippi State and Purdue the first time around. On the scouting side, 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins sees a prospect whose best football sits ahead of him.

"Physically-gifted offensive line prospect that could hit big after a developmental period," Ivins wrote in his evaluation.

Ivins also noted that Jones has repped at both tackle spots, plays on both sides of the ball and fires out of his stance as a drive blocker, and he expects the tapered frame to eventually carry well over 300 pounds.

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Andre Adams gets a Nashville area bodyguard

Antioch High School’s Andre Adams (10) runs the ball as Clarksville High School's Ethan Dalrymple (7) attempts to tackle him during the second half of their game at Antioch High School Friday, October 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Geography adds a fun little bonus to the story. Composite four-star quarterback Andre Adams plays in Antioch, a Nashville neighborhood less than 20 miles from Brentwood, so Colorado has landed its potential quarterback of the future and a possible blindside protector from the same corner of Middle Tennessee.

Adams and receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, both carry four-star composite grades despite 89 ratings on 247Sports. Offensive tackle Dewey Young of Kalamazoo, Michigan, rounds out the trio of 247Sports four-stars alongside Jones and Jenkins, with Young and Jenkins sitting just outside the Top247.

Deion Sanders' class leans on depth

Across the Big 12 standings, Colorado's position has shifted since the recent recruiting turbulence. The Buffaloes sat 46th nationally and fourth in the league on Nov. 11.

The latest ranking puts them six places higher nationally than that snapshot, although one spot lower in the league.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the Houston Cougars. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's recipe leans on depth, since only three of its 20 pledges hold four-star grades from 247Sports itself. The class got back to 20 commitments when three-star defensive back Tavarren Wade committed Nov. 11, less than a day after Jones returned. Adams and Kelly-Murray give the group two more composite four-stars, illustrating why the distinction between individual and composite ratings counts.

The progress still stands out against recent history, because the 2026 class ranked 14th in the Big 12 on 247Sports ahead of last year’s early signing period. With the Early Signing Period opening on Dec. 2, Colorado has a short runway to either cement its spot or climb the conference standings.

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