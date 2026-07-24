NFL Camp Updates: Patrick Mahomes Is Back & The Latest on Patriots' Contract Situations

Training camp is back in session.

As of Friday, the Cardinals, Panthers, Seahawks and Patriots have begun training camp. Additionally, 18 total teams have had their rookies and/or quarterbacks report for camp before the veterans—including the Chiefs.

As the action gets underway across the league, here’s a closer look across what’s been happening at four different camps this week.

Chiefs

Coach Andy Reid announced on Friday the news that Chiefs Kingdom had been waiting to hear—Patrick Mahomes has been cleared to participate in training camp. Mahomes, who is returning from a torn ACL, had previously been held out of team drills during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but will now be a full-go in camp. Reid remains optimistic that Mahomes will be able to start Week 1.

Mahomes said of his rehab and return for training camp, “It’s a lot of hard work, just day-to-day, continuing to do it over and over again. It was always the goal to be able to practice when we got to training camp and we’ve hit that next step. Now it’s just going to be about building and keep getting better and better so that whenever the regular season comes around, I can try to be available and ready to play.”

As for his mobility coming back from the injury, Mahomes said, “I plan to be able to do everything I did before. I’m obviously gonna try to take care of myself a little better than I did last season, I think I ran a little bit too much last season. Then if all else fails, just give it to [Kenneth Walker] and let him just go out there and work.”

Patriots

The Patriots opened up training camp on Friday. Coach Mike Vrabel, who arrived to his press conference holding a dog ahead of the team’s “Pawtriots” event this weekend, addressed two of the team’s contract situations, including that of star cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The fourth-year cornerback is seeking an extension after becoming eligible this offseason and skipping OTAs.

"He is here and I would expect him to participate,” Vrabel told reporters of Gonzalez. “Those contract negotiations are ongoing between the club and his agents. I'm excited about having Christian back here with us."

Vrabel also noted that the Patriots are still “continuing to work” through the contract of second-round pick of Gabe Jacas. The rookie is one of just a few players that have yet to sign his rookie contract. He has dealt with several injuries this year and reportedly underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee this offseason, per ESPN.

“I think those have been positive between the club and his representative,” Vrabel said of Jacas. “Hopefully we’ll get him in here sooner rather than later. Not going to put a timeline on it. … Every contract is unique, every contract is different. It will get resolved, I’m positive that it will.”

Aside from contracts, the Patriots have a new presence in the building—DeAndre Hopkins. Vrabel shared that Hopkins is with the team as he considers a job in coaching or scouting.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says that DeAndre Hopkins is with the team to start camp to explore the idea of coaching or scouting. Vrabel had Hopkins in Tennessee in 2023.



"He's got coaching gear on, and he's helping out the offensive coaches." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 24, 2026

Panthers

The Panthers officially will be without edge rusher Nic Scourton, a potential breakout candidate who suffered a torn ACL on Thursday. Scourton has been placed on injured reserve, and will miss the remainder of the season.

“A horrible loss for us, just as a guy, a leader. As a young guy to be able to be a leader because of how represents himself.” Canales told reporters on Friday. “He’ll have surgery pretty quickly and start his rehab. All the guys are supporting him. We have guys that have been through this, and they’ve all just said, ‘We’ve got him.’”

Cardinals

While the Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett have yet to agree on a new contract, Brissett is taking part in training camp practices. Brissett missed much of the offseason program during the spring, , but coach Mike LaFleur noted that he likes where Brissett is at “from a learning standpoint,” and that they are focused on learning the terminology and the “why” behind everything.

As for edge rusher Josh Sweat, who was placed on the PUP list, LaFleur said, “You guys can believe me or not, I'm not worried about Josh Sweat at all in terms of his health and all that. Little bit more time, he’s logged a lot miles in this league. Not only for Josh to peak on Sept. 13, but Josh to also to get through the rigors of a 17-game season the way he plays and the motor that he plays with, I think this is best for him.”

“You guys can believe me or not, I'm not worried about Josh Sweat at all in terms of his health and all that.”



Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur on Sweaty J landing on PUP @PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/MgOfyc8Qpv — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) July 24, 2026

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