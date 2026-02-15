Three Areas Colorado Buffaloes Can't Afford to Take Step Back
For the new-look Colorado Buffaloes, bouncing back from last year's three-win campaign will require plenty to go right and some things to simply not go wrong.
Coach Deion Sanders admitted late last season that Colorado can build on certain areas, including quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis' emergence, but preventing weak spots from regressing further is just as important. That'll require a close look at the program and some difficult conversations at every position group.
"If anyone's built to reconcile and to get this back on course, it's me," Sanders said following Colorado's final game last season. "And I will do it if it's the last thing I do on Earth. Trust me when I tell you, this was the Last Supper."
Below are three areas Colorado can't afford to take a step back in next season:
Stable Rushing Attack
This shouldn't be an issue under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, but the Buffs still must prove they can pound the rock with consistency. Colorado took a small step forward in running the ball last season, and another show of improvement is necessary to help the offense stay on track.
Those expected to see opportunities in the backfield include returning running backs DeKalon Taylor and Micah Welch, and incoming transfers Richard Young (Alabama), Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State) and Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State). Ideally, Smith and Henderson will step up as leaders after learning Marion's system with the Hornets last season.
Injury Woes
While some injuries are unavoidable, Colorado can't afford another season of lengthy injury reports week in and week out. For whatever reason(s), the Buffs simply couldn't stay healthy last year, as Taylor and fellow running back Simeon Price, defensive linemen Samuel Okunlola and Amari McNeill, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback RJ Johnson and others all missed significant time due to injury.
Colorado must evaluate what went wrong on the injury front last year and make the necessary adjustments because depth could be an issue at certain position groups.
Willing Leaders
Leadership was perhaps the defining weakness of last year's transfer portal class, as few proved willing to take charge when things went downhill. Early in the new year, Colorado's newcomers appear far more vocal and committed to upholding standards.
"When you step up and you step out and want to claim that leadership position, that puts a target on you because you gotta ball," Sanders said in October. "Because one thing about these youngsters these days, they're gonna call you out — in front of the coach, not in front of the coaches, through privacy and the cafeteria, the locker room, whatever. A lot of guys these days are reluctant to step into that role because they're gonna be held accountable. And I like that."
Things will shake out more over the next few months, but Lewis, safety Ben Finneseth and wide receiver Joseph Williams have seemingly stepped up as leaders among Colorado's returning players.
