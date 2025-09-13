Colorado's Deion Sanders Faces One Huge Question After Houston Loss
The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Houston Cougars 36-20 on the road on Friday night, and Colorado Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes fall to 1-2 to start the season.
MVP: Houston Quarterback Conner Weigman
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was the star of the show, leading the Cougars to a win with two rushing touchdowns, 222 passing yards, and 83 rushing yards. Weigman finished the game with 17 carries, only five fewer than Houston's leading rusher, running back Dean Connors.
Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub made his second career start for the Buffaloes, but the offense seemed to stall against Houston. He completed 54 percent of his passes on Friday for 204 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Staub led two touchdown drives in the second quarter with a couple of key rushes to pick up first downs, but Colorado's rushing offense was stifled by the Houston defense. The Buffaloes ended the game with 96 rushing yards on 23 total carries as a team.
However, the Buffaloes' defense was unable to stop Weigman and the Cougars offense for four quarters.
What Deion Sanders Said
After the game, Colorado coach Deion Sanders took responsibility for the loss:
"It wasn't good. I'm at a loss for words," Sanders said. "No one could have told me this was going to happen after this week's preparation. I take full responsibility of the foolishness that went on out there that we tried to call football. It wasn't that."
"Coach Prime" also commented on his defense's performance trying to contain Weigman and the Houston rushing attack.
"Normally, when you give up 200 yards rushing, it is not in a winning cause. . . We've got to do much better in keeping control of the ball, so that the opposing team doesn't have that time of possession."
In both of Colorado's losses, the Buffaloes were hurt by the opposing quarterback's ability as a rusher with Weigman and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King finished with multiple rushing touchdowns in their respective winning efforts.
Starting conference play with a loss is never ideal, but bigger concerns lie on the Colorado roster as "Coach Prime" and his staff will have to figure not only the Buffaloes' quarterback problem but also the defense.
Colorado's Quarterback Room
Sanders had a rather short leash on transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter after the loss to Georgia Tech. Will the Buffaloes coaching staff make another change, or will Staub be the team's starter against Wyoming? Salter, Staub and freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis all saw the field in Colorado's win over Delaware, but the Buffaloes might still be looking for answers on offense.
Sanders was asked about the quarterback situation after the loss to Houston:
"I have no idea. Right now, I'm not thinking about that. I'm thinking about what transpired and how we can prevent what transpired from happening again. I'm trying to self-analyze what I can do better," Sanders said.
Up next for Colorado are the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Buffaloes and Cowboys will kickoff from Folsom Field at 8:15 p.m. MT.