Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Roster: Transfers To Know, Position Battles

Despite losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the 2025 Colorado Buffaloes might be coach Deion Sanders' most complete squad yet. The Buffs' newly released spring roster features several notable incoming freshmen and transfers.

Jack Carlough

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The new-look Colorado Buffaloes will hit Folsom Field on Saturday for their annual Black and Gold Day spring football game, the program's third under coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado's roster looks a bit different than it did only months ago when the Buffs traveled to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are projected first-round NFL Draft picks, and several other starters are also looking to turn pro.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads his team onto the field against the Kansas
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads his team onto the field against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Below is a look at Colorado's notable position battles, transfer portal moves and early enrollees:

Most intriguing position battles

With Shedeur Sanders headed to the NFL, early enrollee Julian "JuJu" Lewis, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub are battling for Colorado's starting quarterback job. Salter is considered the favorite due to his experience, but Lewis has turned heads in his first college semester.

While quarterback is the most notable position battle, Colorado also must replace all four of its starting wide receivers, both starting inside linebackers and safeties Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders.

At wide receiver, Drelon Miller, Omarion Miller and Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams have looked strong this spring, but other newcomers are also worthy of a starting role. UTSA transfer Martavius French and Jacksonville State transfer Reginald Hughes are candidates to start as inside linebackers. South Florida transfer Tawfiq Byard and Carter Stoutmire could snag the starting safety jobs.

MORE: 4-Star Recruit Preston Ashley Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes? Why It Doesn't Make Sense

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Potential Starting Offensive Lineman Via Transfer Portal

Best transfer pickups

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) evades a tackle by Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) evades a tackle by Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Along with Salter and Williams, offensive transfers to know include former Northwest Missouri State tight end Zach Atkins, former Illinois transfer offensive lineman Zy Crisler and ex-Campbell wide receiver Sincere Brown, who committed to the Buffs on Sunday.

Defensively, the aforementioned Hughes and Byard are joined by defensive linemen Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), Tavian Coleman (Texas State) and Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State), and cornerback Makari Vickers (Oklahoma). Vickers is recovering from heart surgery this spring but is expected to return for fall camp.

Also of note, Kansas transfer Damon Greaves is expected to handle punts and Louisiana Tech transfer Buck Buchanan will likely take kickoff duties.

Notable transfer losses

As of Monday, Colorado has both gained and lost 19 players via the transfer portal. The Buffs' biggest losses have all come on the defensive side of the ball, including safety/linebacker Trevor Woods, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and defensive end Dayon Hayes. Former Colorado starting offensive linemen Kahlil Benson and Hank Zilinskas also entered the portal, landing at Indiana and Rutgers, respectively.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive back Nikhai Hill-Green (41) tackles Texas Tech Red Raiders runn
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive back Nikhai Hill-Green (41) tackles Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Early enrollees to know

Lewis is the biggest name from Colorado's 2025 signing class, but a few other early enrollees could make an instant impact next season. Offensively, wide receivers Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson are candidates to return punts while offensive linemen Chauncey Gooden and Jay Gardenhire are both listed at 380 pounds. Defensive lineman Alexander McPherson and linebacker Mantrez Walker are also worth watching closely in the spring game.

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football