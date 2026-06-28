Colorado Secures Blue-Chip Recruit in Kicking Game

The Colorado Buffaloes saw their latest addition to their 2027 recruiting class on Friday, although it came at an unconventional position. The Buffs landed the commitment of class of 2027 kicker Cadel Ayala, which he announced on his X account.

Ayala is a 4.5-star recruit according to Chris Sailer Kicking, as the site ranks him as the No. 60 kicker recruit in the class. He’ll likely secure the Buffaloes on kickoffs to begin his career and transition into a larger role over time.

Cadel Ayala’s role with the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During the spring season, coach Deion Sanders announced that redshirt freshman kicker Elliot Arnold will be taking over the place kicking duties for Alejandro Mata in 2026. Arnold was listed as a five-star kicking recruit by Kohl’s Kicking Camps out of high school, so he should take on his new role well.

I'm proud to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Colorado Boulder. I want to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I'm incredibly grateful for this… pic.twitter.com/ITs736Vtp9 — Cadel Ayala (@AyalaCadel13) June 27, 2026

What that means for Ayala is that he will have to bide his time and work his way up the depth chart. While he’s sure to receive his chances in spring and fall camp position battles, he’ll likely still have an arduous path to the starting role.

His kickoff abilities have been praised in high school, so he’ll likely start there. Chris Sailer Kicking reports that he averages 3.9-second or longer hang time on kickoffs, with no issues reaching the endzone.

How Cadel Ayala makes up for the Colorado Buffaloes’ kicker departure

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

A kickoff specialist was just what the Buffaloes needed, as they will be down a kicker in the 2026 season. Grambling Tigers transfer Josh McCormick was with the Buffaloes during spring camp and even participated in their spring game, but entered the transfer portal shortly thereafter.

Despite being a fairly successful kickoff specialist with the Tigers, as well as the William & Mary Tribe and the Oregon State Beavers, McCormick decided to give up his football career. His decision to enter the portal came from a desire to compete full-time in track and field, and it left Colorado lacking depth at the position.

While they’ll still have to traverse those waters in 2026, Ayala serves as a perfect solution to this problem in 2027. He will allow Arnold to focus exclusively on place kicking, while proving himself to the coaching staff in the process.

Deion Sanders’s development of kickers

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In addition, Ayala finds himself in a pristine location for the future of his career. Coach Prime has had a successful track record at the position, as Mata was a mainstay for his teams with the Buffaloes and the Jackson State Tigers.

Despite Mata never having the strongest leg, Sanders continually put him in positions to succeed. That led to Mata recording an impressive field goal percentage of 84 and an extra point percentage of 98.

Mata received an opportunity with the Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League following his career in Boulder. It serves as proof that the situations he was put in boosted him beyond his immediate physical ability, something that bodes well for Ayala.

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