Colorado Kicker Enters Transfer Portal, Transitions to Track and Field

On Tuesday, DNVR Buffs reported that Colorado Buffaloes transfer kicker Josh McCormick is entering the transfer portal as a track athlete. The former Grambling Tiger spent just five months in coach Deion Sanders’ program before looking for greener pastures.

Here’s a look at what may have gone wrong for him in the brief span, and what the future may hold for the now-former Colorado kicker.

Josh McCormick’s unexpected commitment to Coach Prime

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During the first three years of the Coach Prime Era, Alejandro Mata, also known as ‘Matamatic’, was Colorado’s kicker. While he didn’t have the most range in the nation by any means, his consistency made him beloved by Buffs fans.

However, 2025 marked Mata’s last season of eligibility, so the Buffaloes were in the market for a new kicker ahead of the 2026 season. The Buffaloes had redshirt freshman kicker in Elliot Arnold waiting in the wings. The general consensus among Buffs fans was that he would take over the job in 2026 until the team brought in McCormick from the transfer portal.

His commitment raised speculation of a competition for the place kicker job in Boulder. However, McCormick wasn’t rated as a transfer by any major recruiting sites due to his lack of production at his three previous schools. He spent 2021 to 2023 with the Oregon State Beavers, only recording three kickoffs. Then, across 2024 and 2025 at William & Mary and Grambling, McCormick played mainly as a kickoff specialist and was shaky in his place-kicking.

Colorado kicker Josh McCormick is entering the portal as a track athlete, his rep @GP_Recruiting tells @chris_hummer.



He ran track at William & Mary. Spent last season at Grambling before transferring to Colorado.https://t.co/uB07gf5mIq pic.twitter.com/3O3i8E7cja — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) June 9, 2026

Josh McCormick’s brief stint in Boulder

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for McCormick, any murmurings of a kicking competition in Boulder were quickly stamped out. Coach Prime even clarified during a press conference during the final week of the spring football season that Arnold will be the starter for 2026.

“It's not a competition,” Sanders said. “Elliot is the guy.”

Additionally, in Colorado’s spring game, Arnold got more of a chance to display his range. He hit from a long of 43 yards, only missing one of four attempts on the day. However, McCormick was only given two field goal attempts. Although he hit on both, he was only trotted out from a long of 38 yards.

Josh McCormick’s future as a track athlete

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field before the game against Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

The move to a different sport may be a workaround to enter the transfer portal, but McCormick has competed in track and field dating back to his high school days. While he was at Akins High School in Austin, Texas, McCormick was a regional qualifier in both triple jump and long jump.

He had to put track and field on hold during his days with Oregon State and Grambling, but was able to continue jumping while at William & Mary. While there, he finished in first place at Virginia High Performance in the triple jump with a 13.53-meter performance.

He had a few other solid performances that season, as he posted a season-furthest triple jump of 13.85 meters in his ninth-place finish at the Coastal Athletic Association conference championship meet.

McCormick may still be able to garner some attention from track teams due to this performance, but it has now been over a year since he last competed in track and field.

What this means for Colorado is a lack of any backup option at kicker. Arnold was a five-star recruit out of high school, according to Kohl’s Professional Camps, but he still has to prove himself. Losing McCormick now means that the Buffaloes must be all in on Arnold, even if struggles arise in 2026.

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