Brennan Marion Turns Heads With Coaching Tips on Social Media

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion posted some of his coaching tips onto his Instagram on Friday, revealing his level of expertise when it comes to coaching up wide receivers. As Colorado's new offensive coordinator, the attention to detail that Marion displays should build some excitement for the Buffs offense in 2026.

Brennan Marion's Wide Receiver Coaching Tips

"It's a track stance when you're going against off coverage, okay? Anytime you have off coverage, we wanna start down like we're in a four point stance, like we're running track, like we're getting in the blocks, okay? Our four point stance, so automatically our shoulders already over our knee and our knees already over our toe," said Marion. "So now we wanna lift up to a two point stance, right? We want to keep all our weight, about 80 to 85 percent of the weight depending on how much you can hold, on your front leg, on your lead leg."

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Now your trail leg should be able to lift up a little bit, just a little bit in the ground. Other things you wanna keep in in mind is keeping your big toe pointed forward, going vertical directly at your target so you can drive, all right? Everything in a straight line. Your body should feel the line going straight ahead, okay? So as you lift off and you drive, you take that first initial step, there's no wasted movement, and you're driving, getting your knee right now to your chest as you drive and drive off the ball. So now you have free access. You wanna keep your arms cocked in a position ready to fire off," Marion continued.

Brennan Marion on Colorado's Coaching Staff

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Colorado coach Deion Sanders hired Marion as the Buffs' offensive coordinator, the move was met with excitement thanks in part to Marion's "Go Go" offense that averaged 33.8 points and 425.6 yards per game during Marion's one season as the head coach of Sacramento State.

Marion arrives in Boulder with an extensive football background, making his mark as a wide receiver for Tulsa before working his way up as an assistant coach in in the high school and college football worlds. As a wide receiver coach in college, Marion played a role in developing former Pitt receiver Jordan Addison and former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, and both Addison and Worthy went on to become first-round picks in their respective NFL Draft classes.

Marion's official title on Colorado's coaching staff is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but his experience developing wide receivers should pay dividends for the Buffaloes.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the attention to detail that Marion seemingly puts into wide receiver stances and releases, one can expect the same level of focus on the quarterback position. With Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis looking to take the next step in his development, having a teacher and a coach like Marion could be exactly what Lewis needs.

Meanwhile, Marion's playing and coaching background gives him a potentially unique opportunity to build connection between Colorado's receivers and quarterbacks.

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