Shedeur Sanders Continues Special Pregame Tradition in NFL Without His Dad, Deion Sanders
Last Friday, all eyes were on Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders as he made his NFL preseason debut as the starter against the Carolina Panthers.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star was not only in a completely new environment, but he was also without his longtime coach and father, Deion Sanders.
Family Tradition
Aside from a brief stretch in 2021 when “Coach Prime” missed several games while recovering from foot surgery. Shedeur and his father have been inseparable on gamedays, from Trinity Christian School in Texas, to Jackson State University, and finally shoulder-to-shoulder in Colorado.
Through their unique father-son relationship, the two created their own special pregame tradition, one that's become iconic in the world of college football: a simple sideline walk.
Before every game, the two would stroll the length of the field together, entering the walk as father and son, returning as coach and quarterback.
The walk became an expression of their unique bond and an on-field connection.
Carrying On the Tradition Alone
On Friday night in Cleveland, Shedeur kept the tradition alive, even without his dad. Before kickoff, Sander's was seen making that same walk, only this time, alone.
The image was striking. His posture carried confidence, but also a sense of reflection.
Even without his father physically there, it still felt as if Deion’s presence was with him, his words of wisdom, faith, and encouragement echoing in Shedeur’s mind.
Earlier in the week, Deion reflected on the moment.
“It’s gonna be strange for both of us,” Sanders said during CU Media Day. “I was in the hospital the last time I missed three games, but this time I’m well. But you know me going out there taking that walk, and him taking that walk, and he knows I’m not there—that’s different for him. But he’s so prepared right now.”
A Strong First Impression
"Coach Prime" was right. Shedeur looked prepared.
Despite a couple of early missteps, he had an extremely productive rookie debut, throwing for 138 yards and two highlight-worthy touchdowns.
Sanders also commanded the huddle with confidence and showed poise and accuracy from the pocket, turning the quarterback conversation in Cleveland into national sports headline news.
That strong showing has also prompted local media in Cleveland to rally behind Sanders, pushing back against earlier reports that he struggled to grasp the NFL playbook.
Nick Pedone of 92.3 The Fan was among those speaking out Monday morning: “He did show you all of the things that they were looking for … he showed you in a live game setting that he can do all of that and a little bit more. So this week it’s gotta be time to put rubber to the road and get this dude at least acting like a real quarterback.”
With his strong debut performance, Sanders has only fueled intrigue in Cleveland surrounding the quarterback conversations.
But beyond the media buzz of practice reps and depth charts, Sander's walk paired with his performance, highlight something deeper at play, something rooted in tradition, family, and legacy.
More Than Just a Walk
The solitary walk Shedeur took before kickoff was more than tradition; it was a powerful symbol of his growth and independence as an individual.
It was a reminder that while he's stepping into the NFL spotlight, Shedeur is also stepping out from under his father’s constant sideline presence.
As he continues to carve out his own path in the league, the pregame walk will serve as a quiet but powerful testament to his journey, one defined by legacy.