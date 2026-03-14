Most Underrated Players on the Colorado Buffaloes New-Look Defense

Following a disappointing season on the defensive side of the ball, the Colorado Buffaloes made a lot of changes to the defensive personnel.

That started with bringing in players, especially in the front seven, to help improve the run defense, which was one of the worst in the country in 2025. Even with all the additions, there are still skilled players who do not receive the credit they have earned.

New defensive coordinator Chris Marve has been working with the defense, and no matter who is on the field, he will do what he can to maximize the talent.

Here is a look at the most underrated players at each position for the Buffaloes’ defense.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Defensive End: Balansama Kamara

The defensive line struggled for a lot of 2025 to stop the run or get after the quarterbacks, which led to several changes. However, with all the star power that has been added, defensive end Balansama Kamara has been a bit underrated.

Kamara had a solid 2025 season with the University of Albany. He recorded 67 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. With the new approach to recruiting, this is the kind of player Colorado coach Deion Sanders wanted, as Kamara has shown he can produce constantly, and that is what the Buffaloes have been missing on the edge.

Kamara should be able to work himself into the rotation and has upside to be great for Colorado, stopping the run or getting pressure on the quarterback.

Defensive Tackle: Dylan Manuel

On the interior of the defensive line, Colorado has added a lot of star power in Ezra Christensen and Santana Hopper, but depth at this position could be even more important. In order to be successful, there must be multiple players on the defensive line who can be productive.

That is where Dylan Manuel comes in as someone who can give the production of a starter, but at Colorado, could end up being more of a rotational player. In 2025 at Appalachian State, Manuel totaled 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass defensed, and one interception.

Manuel is not just someone in the middle who takes on double teams; he has the ability and has shown the production to generate negative plays. This is crucial, and while many are focused on the starters for the defensive line, Manuel could prove to be just as important.

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker: Tyler Martinez

At the linebacker position, the Buffaloes have added great players in Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron, who were two of the bigger names in the portal at linebacker. However, a third name Colorado added included Tyler Martinez, who transfers over from New Mexico State.

Martinez had a great 2024 season and was headed for another great season in 2025 before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury that only allowed him to play four games.

In his best season in 2024, Martinez recorded 96 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. In his limited reps in 2025, Martinez had 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Martinez seems to be healthy as spring practices continue and should be a player who can provide great depth at linebacker, but also could become a crucial player on special teams.

Cornerback: Paul Omodia

At the cornerback position, Colorado has been solid against the pass, but after 2025, the Buffaloes needed to bring several players in to have depth and solid starters. They were able to do that with Boo Carter, Justin Eaglin, Emory Floyd, and Cree Thomas as some of the more notable names.

One of the players under the radar is Paul Omodia, who stands at 6’2, providing excellent length at defensive back. Previously, Omodia played at Lamar, where he was an all-conference player and made plenty of plays in coverage.

In 2025, Omodia was able to force 14 incompletions, showcasing his ability as a cover corner. In addition to what Colorado already has, Omodia can add to that, and come fall, do not be surprised if Omodia finds himself on the field consistently.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Safety: Jah Jah Boyd

Like cornerback, Colorado needed to replenish the safety position, and they were able to do just that with transfer additions Randon Fontenette and Naeten Mitchell in addition to the return of Ben Finneseth to the Buffaloes.

However, Indiana transfer Jah Jah Boyd has gone a little under the radar because of the star power of the other three safeties. Boyd is a player who comes from a program that teaches fundamentals and technique under coach Curt Cignetti.

In 2025 Boyd had eight tackles and one forced fumble which shows he can contribute if given the opportunity.

While Boyd didn’t play a whole lot last season, his knowledge from players like D’Angelo Ponds and the Indiana defense as a whole could help him to become a reliable safety for Colorado.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!