Deion Sanders's New Transfer Making Waves in Colorado's Secondary

New Colorado Buffaloes cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher and junior cornerback RJ Johnson spoke about the team’s newest defensive weapon at Wednesday’s press conference.

Notre Dame transfer cornerback Cree Thomas has been standing out in spring practice, and the comments of his coach and teammate bode well for his impact during the coming season.

Coach Fletcher’s comments

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas saw very little playing time in his freshman season at Notre Dame, recording just one tackle in his lone appearance against the Syracuse Orange.

Fletcher believes that the lack of playing time has lit a fire under Thomas since his arrival in Boulder.

“He’s got a point to prove,” Fletcher said. “There’s a scripture I always reference and it makes me think of him a lot of times.”

Brophy Prep cornerback Cree Thomas (2) drinks water during a practice at Brophy College Prepatory in Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The stone which the builders refused has become the chief cornerstone. Psalm 118:22

“In his mind, he was refused,” Fletcher said “...He’s finding those ways to challenge himself, and finding those ways to create advantages for himself also, and we’re starting to see it show up on the field.”

This response to his time with the Fighting Irish has benefitted the Buffs defense in a number of ways. He has been a turnover machine in the first week of spring practice and displayed his charisma despite his youth.

“I don’t know how many takeaways he has right now, it’s insane,” Fletcher said. “...And I think he’s actually more of a leader than he knows right now because its starting to permeate throughout the entire team.”

Leadership was one of the most damaging missing links in Colorado’s cornerback room. Despite there being seven upperclassmen, a clear leader never emerged at any point during the season. As a result, the Buffaloes allowed the 26th-most passing yards out of the 136 FBS teams in 2025.

RJ Johnson’s comments

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) celebrates an interception with cornerback Cree Thomas, right, during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

As one of the returning vets in the Colorado secondary, Johnson’s praise of Thomas certainly carries weight. He spoke of Thomas in the same breath as junior cornerback Justin Eaglin, the other cornerback coaches have noted as a leader in spring camp.

“[Thomas and Eaglin] came in ready to learn, hungry and eager to play,” Johnson said. “...They’re very versatile, they can play outside and inside, so it’s been great having those guys in the room.”

Thomas being viewed among those veteran leaders despite approaching his redshirt-freshman season in 2026 is not only a great sign for the season he’s about to have, but the future of Colorado’s secondary.

With this being both Thomas and Fletcher’s first season with the Buffaloes, they can grow in the system with one another. Additionally, Fletcher can invest in Thomas’s development heavily, and gear him up to be the face of Colorado’s secondary going forward.

So far, Thomas has taken to that coaching well alongside Eaglin.

“[Thomas and Eaglin] are taking the coaching very well, so it’s been great to have them,” Johnson said.

How Thomas has assessed his play

Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas (20) during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Thomas acknowledged his impressive play in the last week of practice, like a true leader, he was quick to give credit to his team for putting him in that position.

“[My talents] are all God-given,” Thomas said. “But everybody knows, this is football, so you can’t get an interception by yourself. That’s thanks to my d-line, my linebackers… and coach Marve’s system putting us in place to make plays.”