Colorado Buffaloes Surging For Notre Dame Cornerback In Transfer Portal

After last season, coach Deion Sanders knew the Colorado Buffaloes needed to find defensive backs throughout transfer portal season. It's been far and wide.

One name the Buffs are reportedly in good standing for is former Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Cree Thomas, who transferred after his freshman year in South Bend.

Buffs Charging For Notre Dame Cornerback

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) celebrates an interception with cornerback Cree Thomas, right, during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports on Saturday, Colorado is currently leading the charge for Thomas. The Kentucky Wildcats, Wisconsin Badgers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Vanderbilt Commodores and Illinois Fighting Illini have also reached out to the former four-star recruit, but "Coach Prime" and company are "out in front."

Thomas entered the portal on Friday after appearing in three of Notre Dame's games this past season, all blowouts. He notched a solo tackle and pass breakup in the Irish's 70-7 win over Syracuse while seeing the field against Navy and Pittsburgh.

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Thomas attended Brophy College Preparatory, one of the nation's premier athletic institutions. Rivals named him Arizona's second-best prospect and 26th among cornerbacks. He earned All-Region and All-State honors as both a sophomore and junior.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He attracted significant Power Four interest, collecting offers from Oregon, Wisconsin and Arizona State before committing to Notre Dame in 2023. The Badgers' reported current interest in Thomas may benefit from prior recruitment, as well as being his only visit other than to South Bend, though in an unofficial capacity.

Listed at 6-1 and 189 pounds, Thomas is a well-built outside corner simply buried in the Irish's deep secondary. He earned some notoriety among fans, never broke through, but now, the regionally tied Buffs could provide a golden opportunity.

Brophy has produced numerous NFL defenders, including former Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver, who was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection in 2017 and a second-round draft pick one year later. He spent five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, made a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and has appeared in 14 games with the New York Jets this season.

Deion Sanders Tasked To Rebuild Secondary

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Coach Prime's focus in the transfer portal's opening days has revolved around defense, particularly in a barren secondary. Following the departure of cornerback DJ McKinney and all-encompassing struggles against the pass in 2025, Colorado will likely reset at the position.

The Buffs secured an official visit with New Mexico State safety Neaten Mitchell, along with reported interest in cornerbacks Justin Eaglin (James Madison) and Michael Richard (Louisiana Tech). Defensive tackle Armel Mukam, a Notre Dame teammate of Thomas's who appeared in all 12 games this past fall, has also heard from Colorado since the portal opened.

Oregon’s Dierre Hill Jr., left, outruns James Madison’s Justin Eaglin during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker and defensive line have seen a barrage of targets as the Buffaloes aim to patch up weaknesses. Sanders hired coach Chris Marve to oversee its second-level defenders, though no other defensive staff changes have been reported thus far.

The personnel department has been far from that, as 23 of Colorado's 30 outgoing transfers were defenders. Safety Tawfiq Byard, defensive end London Merritt and lineman Brandon Davis-Swain were the most notable portal entries.