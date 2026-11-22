The Colorado Buffaloes kept their matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats competitive, but their ongoing issue with penalties made an afternoon that had already been difficult, all the more challenging. While Colorado’s offense put together 28 points and 433 total yards, the Buffaloes struggled with succeeding consistently and keeping Cincinnati off the field.

Colorado fell 35-28 at Nippert Stadium in a game where officiating was not the only factor in the Buffaloes’ outcome, but several calls made an impact on the game. Three defensive penalties in particular helped Cincinnati extend drives and provided additional scoring opportunities.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Manuel Personal Foul Helps Cincinnati

One of the first significant officiating moments of the day came during the first quarter when Colorado defensive lineman Dylan Manuel got called for a 15-yard personal foul.

The penalty came at Cincinnati’s second scoring drive when the Bearcats were already moving the football. The flag came following an incomplete pass from Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV. Instead of facing another down from Colorado’s 34-yard line, Cincinnati ended up getting awarded an automatic first down and then moved to the Buffaloes’ 19-yard line.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado also had a defensive holding penalty that was called on Tyler Martinez on that play, but the personal foul was enforced instead.

The Bearcats took advantage of the additional yardage and were able to continue moving the ball before French found the end zone on a one-yard rushing touchdown. This gave the Bearcats a 14-0 lead.

Although Cincinnati had already established offensive momentum on the possession, Manuel’s penalty made the situation significantly more difficult for the Colorado defense. The Buffaloes were forced to defend a much shorter field, and the Bearcats finished their second drive with seven points.

Gideon Lampron’s Roughing-the-Passer Penalty

What stands as possibly the most consequential penalty of the afternoon came with less than one minute remaining in the first half.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb, middle, runs with the ball against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau, left, and linebacker Gideon Lampron, right, in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado had just tied the game at 14-14 after Richard Young’s four-yard touchdown run. With 56 seconds remaining, Cincinnati got the football back with an opportunity to regain the lead before halftime.

French attempted a pass that was incomplete. Officials flagged Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron for roughing the passer which resulted in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.

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This call moved Cincinnati from its own 25-yard line to the 40 which gave the Bearcats a better opportunity to regain their lead.

The timing of the penalty made it especially costly as Cincinnati had less than a minute to work with. The additional yardage and automatic first down allowed the offense to continue attacking as opposed to having to worry about getting into field-goal range.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jv Gibson (11) stands on the field during a stop in play against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

French completed a 13-yard pass to Cincinnati wide receiver JV Gibson on the following play prior to Cincinnati continuing to move downfield. With only 18 seconds remaining, French connected with Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb for a 22-yard touchdown which gave the Bearcats their lead back.

At halftime, Cincinnati was up 21-14 and they had taken away the momentum that Colorado had created themselves by tying the game just a minute earlier.

Boo Carter’s Face-Mask Penalty Helps Cincinnati Extend Its Lead

Another problematic penalty came early in the third quarter as Colorado defensive back Boo Carter was called for a 15-yard face-mask penalty.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Zion Johnson (13) makes a catch against Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati opened the second half with possession and looked to build upon its lead. On an early rushing attempt, Cincinnati running back Zion Johnson picked up 23 yards but Carter’s face-mask penalty resulted in the addition of another 15 yards to the play.

Instead of facing a more manageable situation, Colorado’s defense was pushed even further downfield and Cincinnati received an automatic first down.

The Buffaloes were flagged again on the following possession sequence when Colorado defensive end was called for defensive holding on an incomplete pass which resulted in another 10 yards as well as an automatic first down.

These penalties helped Cincinnati continue its drive and put added pressure on Colorado’s defense. The Bearcats eventually reached the goal line, where Cole Tabb had punched in a one-yard touchdown to extend Cincinnati’s lead to 28-14.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes long snapper Brady Radz (60) walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The back-to-back penalties were especially damaging since Colorado had just entered the second half needing a defensive stop to give its offense an opportunity to tie the game. Cincinnati ended up finding the end zone and then restored its two-touchdown lead.

The Buffaloes had multiple missed opportunities against Cincinnati, referenced by coach Deion Sanders after the loss, and timely penalties did not help Colorado's chances.

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