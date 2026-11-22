Most Impactful Penalties Called in Colorado vs. Cincinnati
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The Colorado Buffaloes kept their matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats competitive, but their ongoing issue with penalties made an afternoon that had already been difficult, all the more challenging. While Colorado’s offense put together 28 points and 433 total yards, the Buffaloes struggled with succeeding consistently and keeping Cincinnati off the field.
Colorado fell 35-28 at Nippert Stadium in a game where officiating was not the only factor in the Buffaloes’ outcome, but several calls made an impact on the game. Three defensive penalties in particular helped Cincinnati extend drives and provided additional scoring opportunities.
Dylan Manuel Personal Foul Helps Cincinnati
One of the first significant officiating moments of the day came during the first quarter when Colorado defensive lineman Dylan Manuel got called for a 15-yard personal foul.
The penalty came at Cincinnati’s second scoring drive when the Bearcats were already moving the football. The flag came following an incomplete pass from Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV. Instead of facing another down from Colorado’s 34-yard line, Cincinnati ended up getting awarded an automatic first down and then moved to the Buffaloes’ 19-yard line.
Colorado also had a defensive holding penalty that was called on Tyler Martinez on that play, but the personal foul was enforced instead.
The Bearcats took advantage of the additional yardage and were able to continue moving the ball before French found the end zone on a one-yard rushing touchdown. This gave the Bearcats a 14-0 lead.
Although Cincinnati had already established offensive momentum on the possession, Manuel’s penalty made the situation significantly more difficult for the Colorado defense. The Buffaloes were forced to defend a much shorter field, and the Bearcats finished their second drive with seven points.
Gideon Lampron’s Roughing-the-Passer Penalty
What stands as possibly the most consequential penalty of the afternoon came with less than one minute remaining in the first half.
Colorado had just tied the game at 14-14 after Richard Young’s four-yard touchdown run. With 56 seconds remaining, Cincinnati got the football back with an opportunity to regain the lead before halftime.
French attempted a pass that was incomplete. Officials flagged Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron for roughing the passer which resulted in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.
This call moved Cincinnati from its own 25-yard line to the 40 which gave the Bearcats a better opportunity to regain their lead.
The timing of the penalty made it especially costly as Cincinnati had less than a minute to work with. The additional yardage and automatic first down allowed the offense to continue attacking as opposed to having to worry about getting into field-goal range.
French completed a 13-yard pass to Cincinnati wide receiver JV Gibson on the following play prior to Cincinnati continuing to move downfield. With only 18 seconds remaining, French connected with Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb for a 22-yard touchdown which gave the Bearcats their lead back.
At halftime, Cincinnati was up 21-14 and they had taken away the momentum that Colorado had created themselves by tying the game just a minute earlier.
Boo Carter’s Face-Mask Penalty Helps Cincinnati Extend Its Lead
Another problematic penalty came early in the third quarter as Colorado defensive back Boo Carter was called for a 15-yard face-mask penalty.
Cincinnati opened the second half with possession and looked to build upon its lead. On an early rushing attempt, Cincinnati running back Zion Johnson picked up 23 yards but Carter’s face-mask penalty resulted in the addition of another 15 yards to the play.
Instead of facing a more manageable situation, Colorado’s defense was pushed even further downfield and Cincinnati received an automatic first down.
The Buffaloes were flagged again on the following possession sequence when Colorado defensive end was called for defensive holding on an incomplete pass which resulted in another 10 yards as well as an automatic first down.
These penalties helped Cincinnati continue its drive and put added pressure on Colorado’s defense. The Bearcats eventually reached the goal line, where Cole Tabb had punched in a one-yard touchdown to extend Cincinnati’s lead to 28-14.
The back-to-back penalties were especially damaging since Colorado had just entered the second half needing a defensive stop to give its offense an opportunity to tie the game. Cincinnati ended up finding the end zone and then restored its two-touchdown lead.
The Buffaloes had multiple missed opportunities against Cincinnati, referenced by coach Deion Sanders after the loss, and timely penalties did not help Colorado's chances.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23