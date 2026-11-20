The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to carry over the momentum they gained from one of their biggest victories of the season to their upcoming matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats. After defeating the then-No. 14 Houston Cougars 42-32, Colorado is preparing for this road test at Nippert Stadium. With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Buffaloes have the opportunity to make another statement and end their season on a high note.

Despite Cincinnati being the favorite, Colorado has the potential to create a challenge for the Bearcats. Cincinnati has lost three consecutive games and have been struggling on defense. When it comes to the Buffaloes, they have been showing progressive improvement. While they have much work to do, this game could end up being an exciting Big 12 matchup.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Pulls Off a Second Consecutive Upset

The Buffaloes are entering this upcoming matchup as the underdogs but will have to continue to prove that they can compete with the better teams within the Big 12. The victory over Houston could provide the confidence needed to pull off two consecutive road upsets.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor (20) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati has dropped three consecutive games and has struggled on defense, having allowed more than 455 yards of total offense per game so far. That could become a problem for the Bearcats as they compete against a Colorado offense that was finally able to find a fantastic rhythm against Houston.

If the Buffaloes are able to establish their run game and give Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson opportunities to make plays downfield, then they can definitely put Cincinnati in a tough position. The biggest challenge will be slowing down the Bearcats’ rushing attack, but the Colorado offense has more than enough talent to keep the game close.

Score Prediction: Colorado 31, Cincinnati 28.

Joseph Williams Has Another 100-Yard Receiving Performance

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams could be a major difference-maker for the Buffaloes throughout this game. Williams is entering this matchup with 933 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, which puts him within reach of the 1,000-yard milestone.

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Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati’s defensive struggles could be exactly what helps Williams achieve that mark. The Bearcats allow about 276 passing yards per game which could create opportunities for Wilson to find his receiving target downfield.

The Buffaloes’ run game could play an important role especially if Colorado running back Richard Young can establish his presence along with the team on the ground as a whole.

It’s to be expected that in order for the Buffaloes to keep pace with Cincinnati, they’re going to need to consistently score plenty of points and not let up throughout the entirety of the matchup.

Colorado’s Defense Forces Multiple Turnovers

Cincinnati’s rushing attack can be intense so Colorado’s defense is going to have their hands full. The Bearcats are averaging approximately 227 yards per game and have had their fair share of success on the ground this season so for the Buffaloes, it will be incredibly important for them to establish control early on.

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) looks to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV has 16 touchdowns on the year with only three interceptions so it will be ideal for Colorado to make him uncomfortable outside the pocket.

Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron has had an incredible season so far and will definitely be a player to watch. The disruption that he is capable of causing could help the Buffaloes mess up the Bearcats’ rhythm. While Colorado has struggled with turnovers this year, creating extra possessions could create an impactful advantage for them.

Colorado has the full potential to forces at least two turnovers, including an interception, as well as committing a crucial defensive stop in the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes are being handed an opportunity to build on their victory over Houston and end the season in a positive way. Cincinnati brings a difficult challenge with its rushing attack in addition to its home-field advantage.

On the other side of the ball for the Bearcats, their defensive struggles could also give the Buffaloes a leg up. If Colorado can see another explosive performance from Williams, as well as executing in their run game and creating turnovers, then a second consecutive upset could become a reality.

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