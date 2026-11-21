The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats 35-28 at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

Colorado entered the matchup hoping to rely on its improving rushing attack and finding other ways to put together a more complete performance. While the Buffaloes showed some offensive potential especially after the first quarter, they experienced some of their reoccurring struggles. They showed some turnovers and defensive issues which made things difficult to keep Cincinnati from keeping control of the game.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes long snapper Brady Radz (60) walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

Richard Young

Colorado running back Richard Young continues to establish himself as an important piece of Colorado’s offense. The running back has been one of the team’s biggest bright spots during its recent stretch of major improvements and he found the end zone once again during this matchup.

Young entered this game coming off of an impressive performance against Houston, where he recorded 99 rushing yards as well as two touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-high of 120 yards and two touchdowns when the team faced Kansas State earlier in the season.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) slips the tackle of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Cincinnati, Young racked up eight carries for 27 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His four-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter really helped Colorado tie the game at 14-14.

Despite his rushing numbers not being particularly impressive, his ability to consistently find the end zone and make a significant, positive impact has been incredibly valuable for Colorado. The Buffaloes need to establish a dependable rushing attack and so far, Young’s performances have provided the coaching staff another reason to get him involved.

Ernest Campbell

Colorado wide receiver Ernest Campbell deserves recognition for giving the Buffaloes an explosive play in the passing game.

Campbell caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson late in the first quarter which helped Colorado get on the board after Cincinnati jumped to a 14-0 lead.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Ernest Campbell (4) catches a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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This touchdown was particularly important because of the position that Colorado had been in. They needed to respond after a difficult start to the game, struggling to get any momentum.

Campbell’s ability to create a big play downfield gave the Buffaloes some life on offense and they demonstrated the potential that Colorado’s passing attack holds. With the team searching for more consistency through the air, plays like this are nearly vital to make.

Losers

Isaac Wilson

Isaac Wilson had the opportunity to lead the Colorado offense to another important road victory as well as a conference victory. His turnovers is what made things significantly more difficult.

Wilson showed some promise as a passer in the first half as he connected with Campbell for a 36-yard touchdown and throwing for 139 yards.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, he also threw three interceptions, providing additional opportunities for Cincinnati to build its lead. The actual game ended up finishing on a Wilson interception with 33 seconds left in the matchup.

The Buffaloes cannot afford to give away possessions, particularly against a team that has continuously demonstrated the ability to capitalize on mistakes and weakness of opponents. Wilson needs to improve his protection of the football and make smarter decisions.

Colorado’s Defense

The Colorado defense completely lost the ability to slow down the Cincinnati offense point blank.

The Bearcats found success running the football with Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb having contributed on both the ground and through the air. Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV played efficiently as well completing 12 of his first 13 passing attempts for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes struggled to get Cincinnati off the field specifically on third down. The Bearcats converted six of their first 10 attempts which kept drives alive and put more pressure on the struggling Colorado defense.

The Buffaloes have proven that it can compete against ranked opponents but they allowed Cincinnati to dictate the pace of the game and could not bounce back from their own mistakes.

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