The Colorado Buffaloes’ bowl eligibility has been on the line ever since their loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 10. Now, another road test, and their final one of the season, stands between them and keeping that eligibility alive.

Colorado will battle a Cincy rushing attack that got a major boost this week, hoping that mike linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron and safety Randon Fontenette, who’ve won three-straight combined Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Awards, can step up and fill gaps.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Follow along for live score updates and everything else you need to know about the Buffaloes’ matchup against the Bearcats.

First quarter: 14-0, Cincinnati

2:29 - TOUCHDOWN CINCINNATI: Another turnover leads to points against the Buffaloes. Colorado's poor tackling gets the better of it once again on this drive, as quarterback JC French IV runs a quarterback sneak into the end zone for a touchdown. Cincinnati leads 14-0.

8:10 - FUMBLE COLORADO: The Buffaloes pick up a nice first down after a completion to wide receiver Joseph Williams, but a fumble by fellow receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. kills Colorado's drive.

9:35 - TOUCHDOWN CINCINNATI: Poor tackling by the Buffaloes allows the Bearcats to march down the field quickly on their first drive, with running back Cole Tabb breaking the plane for the first touchdown of the game. The Bearcats lead 7-0.

12:10: INTERCEPTION CINCINNATI: After converting on a 4th-and-1 on the first drive, quarterback Isaac Wilson throws an interception to Bearcats cornerback MJ Cannon.

Pregame:

Keeping tabs on Cole Tabb

The Buffaloes will need to key in on Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb today if they have any chance of winning. He’s been the Bearcats’ engine, as he’s rushed for 977 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 107 carries this season. That’s good for an average of 9.1 yards per carry, as he has the ability to take over a game at a moment’s notice.

Colorado’s defense will need to aggressively fill gaps, and while that job primarily falls on the shoulders of Lampron and Fontenette, they’ll need some help. Look for that to come by way of Colorado’s other linebackers: Tyler Martinez and Liona Lefau. Watch for defensive coordinator Chris Marve to run plenty of his 4-3 packages to make sure both Martinez and Lefau are on the field at all times.

Martinez made his triumphant return against Houston in Week 11, as he registered five tackles in that game. As for Lefau, he’s been Mr. Consistency for Colorado’s defense this season, playing in every game and being Lampron’s partner in crime all year.

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If those linebackers can have themselves a game, don’t count out Colorado’s ability to slow down Tabb.

Isaac Wilson’s key to the game

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson is going to be crucial for the Buffaloes in this game. However, don’t get it confused; that doesn’t mean he needs to go out and win it for them.

The second Wilson starts trying to play hero ball is when he will get in trouble, so his role is to play within himself today. Cincinnati’s defense has been its Achilles’ heel this season, both in the secondary and in the trenches.

All Wilson has to do is get the ball in the hands of his playmakers, taking what the defense gives him. If the defense calls for star receiver Joseph Williams to have a game, he should feed him the ball whenever possible. If it calls for him to lean on Richard Young and JaQuail Smith out of the backfield, he should do so.

While much of that comes down to the playcalling of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Wilson’s decision-making will also be a key to this game, for better or worse.

Backups needing to step up

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is coming into this game banged up, though. Safety Naeten Mitchell, cornerback Cree Thomas and tight end Corbin Laisure are all out today, with defensive lineman Dylan Manuel listed as questionable.

Each of those players has had a prominent role for the Buffaloes this year, and their absences will be felt this week if their backups can’t step up in a big way.

In the defensive backfield, Colorado will be counting on safety Ben Finneseth and cornerbacks the likes of RJ Johnson and Makari Vickers this week. Those three will likely rotate through different spots in the secondary with the absences of Mitchell and Thomas.

On offense, watch for Fisher Clements, Brady Kopetz and Ben Gula to have larger roles in Marion’s 13-personnel tight end blocking sets, as those were the ones that Laisure was utilized in most commonly.

Finally, if Manuel can’t go, it’ll be up to Samu Taumanupepe and Tyler Moore to step into his role. But regardless of who makes up the interior defensive line, Colorado hopes they can contribute in run defense. Clogging up the interior would be a luxury against Tabb, and the Buffaloes will take every advantage they can get with their bowl eligibility on the line.

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