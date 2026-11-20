The Colorado Buffaloes are deep at the tight end position when it comes to run-blocking. But with their primary blocking tight ends, Fisher Clements and Brady Kopetz, set to depart the program after this season, they’ll need a plan for the future.

One potential player who could emerge in that role is tight end Ben Gula, a converted offensive lineman who was expected to play a hybrid tight end/fullback role this season. However, the Buffaloes have utilized him sparingly at best this season, and it wouldn’t be a shock if the young tight end took his talents elsewhere if he doesn’t find a role soon.

Ben Gula’s lack of utilization this season

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gula was recruited as an offensive lineman when he came to Colorado, but his shift to tight end came with the goal of getting him more involved amid immense depth at his former position. Gula seemed like the perfect fit for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense, which had already been confirmed to utilize a fullback.

Gula’s experience as an offensive lineman made him seem like the perfect candidate for that fullback spot, but Colorado went in the direction of experience at the position. It has relied heavily on Clements, Kopetz and even Corbin Laisure when in 13-personnel, and Gula has been largely left behind.

He has only appeared in two games for the Buffaloes this season, with his debut coming against the Weber State Wildcats in a Week 2 blowout win for CU. His second game came against the Baylor Bears two weeks later, but in both appearances, he was used in a minimal role.

Ben Gula’s proven talent

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Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Gula’s high school career suggests that he may be deserving of a bigger role. His experience as an offensive lineman was extraordinary, as he earned All-Country honors as a junior and All-State honors as a senior, per CU Athletics. He started 41 games on the offensive line in high school, racking up over 250 pancake blocks while allowing just one sack on over 1,500 pass-protection plays.

He did this while sporting just a 6-5, 285-pound frame, and that size was what initially raised concerns about his ability to impact the team immediately impact the Buffaloes after he announced his commitment on Aug. 1, 2025, per 247Sports.

But the transition to tight end seemed like the perfect solution. His dominant blocking ability is something fans figured would translate, but through 10 games, it hasn’t in his freshman season.

How the Buffaloes can utilize Ben Gula

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Gula still has plenty of time to develop into a major offensive contributor, there is always the concern of the transfer portal in the modern age of college football. Players have been known to transfer at will if they aren’t being utilized to their preferred capacity, even if they’re only a season or two into their college careers.

But the Buffaloes have an opportunity on their hands to at least begin to involve Gula down the stretch. Laisure was listed as doubtful in the first two editions of the Buffaloes’ injury report for Week 12, and with his absence in that now heavily utilized 13-personnel, one of the freshmen tight ends will likely be called upon to step up.

Gula is the perfect candidate, and if Colorado gives him the nod, he’d get a potential start, but at least a high quantity of reps under his belt and a chance to showcase his skill set in in-game action for the first time. Even though time is running out to get him involved, two or three games of quality reps are better than nothing, and would certainly paint a picture of what his role could be in the coming seasons should he elect to return to Boulder.

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