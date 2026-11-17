Hashtags usually burn out faster than a two-minute drill, yet #PlayForPrime keeps finding its way back into the Colorado Buffaloes' corner of social media.

When the trend came up at his Tuesday news conference, Colorado coach Deion Sanders didn't treat it like a pep rally. Instead, he flipped the slogan and pointed it straight back at himself.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When you see that kind of thing, 'I want to play for Prime,' that means I'm gonna give it my all. I don't want to let them down. I should hashtag, 'I'm coaching for them,'" Sanders said.

How Li'Marcus Jones brought the hashtag back

The latest wave grew out of a rough patch on the recruiting trail. Four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones, a Mississippi native, flipped to Mississippi State on Nov. 9, making him the third 2027 commit to back away since Oct. 27. One of the others, three-star receiver Ryan Ferdinand, landed at Cincinnati, which happens to be Colorado's opponent on Saturday.

Jones didn't stay gone for long, though. On Nov. 10, he reversed course on social media and admitted that speculation about Sanders' future had gotten into his head.

"After having a hard time sleeping and thinking on my decision I realize that going back home to Mississippi is not for me," Jones wrote.

His return opened the floodgates, as four-star quarterback Andre Adams, four-star lineman Dewey Young and four-star receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray were among the commits who posted #PlayForPrime over the following days.

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Why Fernando Lovo's classroom numbers back up the pitch

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recruiting runs on emotion, so the transcripts deserve a look as well. Colorado's football team posted a 3.004 GPA during the spring 2026 semester, the best spring mark in program history and its second semester at 3.0 or higher in a span of four.

Athletic director Fernando Lovo has watched that kind of progress continue since arriving in Boulder in January. CU's athletes set a record in the fall before he officially started, followed by a spring-semester record, with 14 of 15 teams clearing 3.0 in the spring. The fall 2025 department-wide GPA of 3.296 was Colorado's highest for any semester at the time.

What Deion Sanders wants his players to leave with

None of that goodwill can erase the scoreboard. Sanders is 20-27 in Boulder, his 4-6 team needs wins in its last two games to go bowling, and a reported buyout of roughly $25.5 million hangs over every conversation about 2027. Cincinnati is up first, followed by the home finale against UCF on Nov. 28.

Even with that cloud overhead, Sanders measured success through a wider lens on Tuesday, sounding like a coach who knows what parents are buying into.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads his team of the field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When it's not about the kids, that's when it's the problem. It's about the kids, not only the athletic part of it, but I think since I've been here, we talked about the academics, we talked about how they act in the community. We talked about how they act at home with their siblings and with their parents or loved ones. We want to dominate all of that, not just the football team. I know that's most important to many, but I want a good man when they leave this program," Sanders said.

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