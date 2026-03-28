Colorado Cornerbacks Coach Doesn't Hold Back About Transfer Wide Receivers

Much has been made about the Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look wide receiver room during spring practice.

Despite early spring season injuries, the group’s newcomers have stepped up. Their shiftiness and athleticism have garnered praise from coaches and players alike, including the teammates they’re lining up against each day in spring practice.

Colorado Coach Doesn't Hold Back on Transfer Receivers

Refugio s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas. | Angela Piazza/ Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

CU cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher has kept a close eye on how his unit has battled the talented receiver core during spring practice. In the first week, he saw the improvements his unit was making to match up with the speed of the new receivers.

“You have some [in the receiver group] who are shorter guys that can run and are quick,” Fletcher said. “Those guys are really shifty…so those guys are definitely helping us, I love what they bring to the table.”

Nobody defines that archetype better than Sacramento State transfer Ernest Campbell. The speedy wideout will be entering his redshirt-sophomore season in 2026, and he is a true track star on the gridiron.

“Ernest is probably one of the fastest guys in all of college football, if not the fastest,” Fletcher said. “So…going against those guys only makes us better.”

Campbell ran track in his first collegiate season at Texas A&M, where he ran a 10.02-second 100-meter dash. According to MileSplit USA, that translates to a 4.18-second 40-yard dash, which would break the current NFL Combine record by .03 seconds.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RJ Johnson and Cree Thomas on Colorado's Receivers

The Colorado Buffaloes cornerbacks have had first-hand experience battling this new receiver group.

As for RJ Johnson, he’s been in the program since 2024 and has matched up with the likes of Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr., Omarion Miller and Dre’Lon Miller in that time. Having matched up against so much talent in his college career, his praise of this year’s receiver group speaks volumes.

“That room is going to give a lot of people some problems this year,” Johnson said. “It’s a very versatile room, a lot of those guys are very quick, small and fast, so there’s definitely some great competition that’s going to be in that room.”

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety RJ Johnson (5) and Savion Riley (9) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fellow cornerback Cree Thomas is entering his first season with the Buffaloes, but he sang similar praises to the receivers. He believes they will not only be a dangerous unit, but one of the best at the FBS level.

“I love them, I think they’re going to cause a lot of problems,” Thomas said. “This year, I think they’re definitely one of the top receiver groups in the country.”

He was also quick to acknowledge the same shiftiness that Johnson spoke of, a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s up-tempo ‘Go-Go’ offense.

“They’re fast, they’re shifty,” Thomas said. “I’m definitely excited to watch them this year and see what they do.”

While the unit’s production will be out of the public eye until Black and Gold day on April 11, if praise like this continues to circulate the receiver room, fans should have high expectations by September.