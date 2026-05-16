Three Freshmen Cornerbacks Who Could Live Up to Deion Sanders' Expectations

In a recent episode of Thee Pregame Network’s The Morning Run, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders told fans to watch out for the 2026 freshman cornerback class in the position battle this season and for years to come.

Here’s a look at how Sanders broke down the cornerback room, and some of the players he may be referring to.

Deion Sanders Says to Watch Out for Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Cornerbacks

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Sanders said that the Buffaloes' freshman cornerback room has a bright future ahead, predicting good development and future stars who will emerge from the group.

“Let me tell you something about my freshman corners,” Sanders said. “Don’t sleep on them. I believe in two years, these guys are going to be straight dogs.”

Coach Prime’s analysis of the current Colorado roster:



- Boo(Carter) is probably gonna play corner

- Kam Perry is a KILLA

- Best LB group in his coaching career



🎥@theepregameshow pic.twitter.com/4JWXe1Tff4 — GUCCE (@gucceCU) May 15, 2026

But the position battle for Colorado’s starting cornerback roles has been heated in 2026, meaning some of the Buffs’ young defensive backs may be pushing for the job by the start of the regular season.

“We have at least four [cornerbacks] who can fight for the starting position,” Sanders said. “I know who’s probably going to win it.”

If there are going to be freshman cornerbacks who make an immediate impact, though, who are they?

Cree Thomas

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas emerged as a turnover machine in spring practice. He’s a redshirt freshman who transferred to Colorado from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the offseason, and several coaches believe he could have an immediate impact. This includes Coach Prime.

“Cree is that guy. He’s that number one guy right now,” said Sanders during a spring season press conference. “He studies, he prepares, but he’s just a good young man, he’s what this program is about, and I love what I’m seeing from him.”

At 6-1, 190 pounds, Thomas possesses the size and clearly the production of a starting Big 12 cornerback. If he can develop in Boulder beyond 2026, he has an immensely bright future ahead.

Mojo Williams Jr.

While Williams flew under the radar for much of spring practice after coming in as a three-star recruit, he broke out in Colorado’s spring game. He recorded one tackle, but it was his excellent coverage and game-sealing interception that put him on the map.

His teammate in the spring game, and fellow Buffs newcomer, wide receiver Danny Scudero, had high praise for Williams following his breakout performance.

“I can’t really say enough about him,” Scudero said postgame. “He’s one of those guys who you have to know where he’s at on the field. Especially if you’re going to line up against him, you’ve got to come with a plan.”

Preston Ashley

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ashley was a four-star cornerback recruit in the class of 2026, who committed to Colorado on June 24, 2025. His rating is no coincidence, as he recorded 205 total tackles, 91 of which were unassisted, two sacks, a forced fumble and three interceptions in his high school career. He was also named 7A Defensive Player of the Year.

He grew up aspiring to be like Sanders, and now that he plays for Coach Prime, he has benefited heavily from his coaching.

“He definitely gets on me when I’m not at my best,” said Ashley during his spring season press conference. “He makes sure I’m staying in the right lane just like my parents did when I was growing up. He’s kind of like another father figure that is far away that I don’t have here already.”

While Ashley is a dark horse contender to start right away, his four-star rating speaks to his potential. He’s clearly taken to Sanders’s coaching well, and if he develops under that mentorship, the sky is the limit.

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