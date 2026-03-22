Colorado Coach JR Payne Emotional Reaction After NCAA Tournament Exit

Not only did the Colorado Buffaloes lose Saturday night, but their hopes of a deep tournament run came to an end with a 66-57 defeat to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The first-round matchup was tightly contested throughout, but Colorado ultimately fell short down the stretch.

Coach JR Payne falls to 4-4 in her March Madness tenure with the Buffaloes. Even in defeat, Payne led a revamped Buffaloes roster as far as it could go through a season defined by significant turnover.

Payne expressed confidence that the core of the group is bought in and likely to return, giving the Buffaloes a strong foundation heading into next season.

“Yeah, very high,” Payne said. “This is the hardest time of the year because the season is over and now you have to figure out what your roster looks like next year and how you can keep everybody.”

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne watches the run of play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

One message from Payne stood out.

“What I shared with them is this one is harder than most because of the character and the relationships and just the camaraderie of this group,” Payne said. “It's almost unlike anything I've ever seen in my 25 years of coaching.”

With uncertainty looming, the focus now shifts to retaining key pieces and building continuity for the future.

“We talked about the chemistry of this group, and I feel confident this team wants to stay together,” Payne continued. “Sometimes a loss like this is very motivating. I’ve been in these positions before where your offseason and the next year are very locked in because you don’t want to feel this again.”

In the end, Colorado was unable to generate enough offense down the stretch, while Illinois controlled key moments on both ends to secure the double-digit victory and advance out of the first round.

What JR Payne Had to Say Following Colorado’s Tournament Exit

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado’s tournament run came to an end Saturday night, but Payne said she was proud of the way her team competed in a hard-fought first-round matchup. She pointed to the intensity and effort from both sides as a positive takeaway from the game.

“I thought both teams really played hard and competed,” Payne said. “I think it was a fun game to watch. You know, I'm proud of how we competed and, again, someone has to win and someone has to lose.”

The Buffaloes battled throughout but ultimately could not generate enough offense to close the gap late.

That sense of trust and togetherness gave Payne confidence that the group would carry those lessons forward. Even in defeat, the foundation they built this season points to a program capable of responding and coming back stronger next year.

Why Colorado Couldn’t Close the Gap in Saturday’s Loss

Colorado forward Anaëlle Dutat (15) battles Illinois forward Cearah Parchment (30) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 21, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes struggled offensively against the Fighting Illini, but that wasn’t the only factor in the defeat. Colorado’s defense couldn’t consistently contain Illinois’ offense, which featured three players reaching double figures.

Forward Cearah Parchment led the way with 21 points, while forward Berry Wallace added 18 and guard Destiny Jackson contributed 16. Without a consistent offensive spark of their own, the Buffaloes had trouble matching that production and couldn’t keep pace as the game wore on.

In the end, Illinois’ balanced scoring and ability to generate clean looks allowed the Fighting Illini to steadily pull away. Colorado’s inability to string together stops and timely baskets left them chasing the game late, and that gap ultimately proved too much to overcome.