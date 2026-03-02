Big Recruiting Targets Set to Define Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 Class

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to a strong start this offseason, and even with spring camp right around the corner, recruiting hasn’t slowed down. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff remain aggressive on the trail, targeting several highly touted prospects in the next class.

One name to watch is four-star Antioch High School quarterback Andre Adams. Colorado has been linked to Adams for some time, and he’s set to visit Boulder on March 5.

According to Rivals, Adams is also drawing heavy interest from the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats, who are viewed as two of the most aggressive programs in his recruitment.

If Colorado can turn this early momentum into official visits and, eventually, commitments, Sanders could be laying the foundation for another impactful class.

With quarterbacks and explosive skill players already eyeing Boulder, the Buffaloes are giving themselves a real chance to stay relevant nationally. The next few months on the recruiting trail may say a lot about just how high Colorado can climb.

Deion Sanders Continues Full Court Recruiting Push For Drew Sapp

Sanders appears to be in a solid position with defensive line recruit Drew Sapp, but the competition is far from light. The Buffaloes have strong respect in the Big 12, yet winning a head-to-head recruiting battle against established programs is always a challenge.

According to Rivals, Colorado has still made a strong impression. Beyond the opportunity to play early and make an impact, what stands out most to Sapp is Sanders’ Hall of Fame resume and the chance to learn directly from him.

“They see me as a leader who can come in, play early, and make an impact on the defensive line,” Sapp told Rivals. “The opportunity to learn from the best to ever do it means everything – there’s no amount of money that compares to the knowledge Coach Prime brings. I’m excited to get out there for my official visit in June.”

The next few months on the recruiting trail could be pivotal as Colorado works to turn strong interest into a signature.

If Colorado can turn that excitement into a commitment, it would be a major win on the defensive front. More importantly, it would reinforce that Sanders’ pitch still resonates with elite talent looking to develop under one of the game’s biggest names.

Big Recruiting Wins Could Shape Deion Sanders' Future With Colorado

Colorado may have generated optimism during the offseason, but the roster changes tell a more complicated story. Departures such as offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, safety Tawfiq Byard, and wide receiver Omarion Miller left key foundational pieces.

Building cohesion, leadership, and consistency becomes even harder when the roster is constantly in flux. Sanders is under pressure not just to transform the program, but to show that continuous change can translate into real results on the field.

Bringing in this next wave of top recruits could give Colorado an immediate boost and set the tone for sustained success.

For Sanders, turning elite interest into commitments isn’t just about building a roster. It’s about proving that his vision for the Buffaloes can produce results both on the field and off.